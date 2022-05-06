Munster v Toulouse: Three key battles

Three Key Battles

Peter O’Mahony v Rhynhardt Elstadt

Neither of today’s blindside flankers played in last year’s Round of 16 clash in Limerick – O’Mahony due to a lacerated thigh and Elstadt due to Irish Government travel restrictions having gone home to South Africa to take a pilot’s examination – but it is the Munster captain who is the more influential addition to his team’s starting back row and the all-important breakdown contest.

In a game of giant forwards, O’Mahony continues to punch above his weight and with key allies like Tadhg Beirne missing through injury, it will fall to the skipper to carry the fight at ruck time to ensure Munster don’t lose control of the gainline.

Conor Murray v Antoine Dupont

Not so much a head to head contest as a battle of wills and styles as Munster’s Murray goes up against the world player of the year, French Grand Slam-winning captain and master magician Dupont.

No coach yet has come up with a way to keep Dupont quiet so it boils down to a question of whether Murray can bring his experience to bear and control the contest in terms of decision-making and accurate, discriminate box kicking to dictate terms that prevent his side being sucked into the broken-field play in which Dupont and his Toulouse side thrive.

Damian de Allende v Pita Akhi

If there is a weak point in the Toulouse team, and it is all relative for such a talented squad, then it is in midfield and Munster’s centre pairing looks to be the superior combination. In de Allende, the Reds have a world-class operator at 12 who has already shown he can carve Toulouse apart with a first-half display in last season’s Round of 16 clash that got Munster on the front-foot and into a 16-9 half-time lead.

The Springbok World Cup winner spoke this week of the energy he feeds off from the Munster faithful so if he can produce that sort of performance over 40 minutes in an empty Thomond Park, an 80-minute tour de force before more than 30,000 supporters today is not beyond the realms of possibility.