Munster v Toulouse: Three key battles

We take a look at three key individual battles which will go a long way to dictating the outcome of this European Champions Cup quarter-final
Munster v Toulouse: Three key battles

Conor Murray. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 17:30
Simon Lewis

Three Key Battles 

Peter O’Mahony v Rhynhardt Elstadt 

Neither of today’s blindside flankers played in last year’s Round of 16 clash in Limerick – O’Mahony due to a lacerated thigh and Elstadt due to Irish Government travel restrictions having gone home to South Africa to take a pilot’s examination – but it is the Munster captain who is the more influential addition to his team’s starting back row and the all-important breakdown contest. 

In a game of giant forwards, O’Mahony continues to punch above his weight and with key allies like Tadhg Beirne missing through injury, it will fall to the skipper to carry the fight at ruck time to ensure Munster don’t lose control of the gainline.

Conor Murray v Antoine Dupont 

Not so much a head to head contest as a battle of wills and styles as Munster’s Murray goes up against the world player of the year, French Grand Slam-winning captain and master magician Dupont.

No coach yet has come up with a way to keep Dupont quiet so it boils down to a question of whether Murray can bring his experience to bear and control the contest in terms of decision-making and accurate, discriminate box kicking to dictate terms that prevent his side being sucked into the broken-field play in which Dupont and his Toulouse side thrive.

Damian de Allende v Pita Akhi 

If there is a weak point in the Toulouse team, and it is all relative for such a talented squad, then it is in midfield and Munster’s centre pairing looks to be the superior combination. In de Allende, the Reds have a world-class operator at 12 who has already shown he can carve Toulouse apart with a first-half display in last season’s Round of 16 clash that got Munster on the front-foot and into a 16-9 half-time lead. 

The Springbok World Cup winner spoke this week of the energy he feeds off from the Munster faithful so if he can produce that sort of performance over 40 minutes in an empty Thomond Park, an 80-minute tour de force before more than 30,000 supporters today is not beyond the realms of possibility.

More in this section

John Ryan and Jack Daly arrive 29/4/2022 Two changes for Munster as Murray gets nod over Casey for Toulouse test
Leinster Rugby Squad Training James Ryan returns for Leinster's quarter-final trip to Leicester
Christmas Package 2021 Fans feel enough is being done on concussion despite views of academics
Leinster Rugby Squad Training

Leo Cullen: the Everton fan hoping his Blues can match Liverpool

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up