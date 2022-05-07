Toulouse intent on putting winter of discontent behind them

At the end of a winter of Top 14 and European discontent Toulouse have started to look dangerously Toulousain as the business end of the season approaches, and captain Julien Marchand believes they will be able to go toe to toe with Munster at the Aviva.

“These European matches are about details, about control,” the Toulouse and France hooker told reporters at Stade Ernest Wallon. “We know this Munster team, which is full of quality. We know that we will have to respond to their physical challenge and the intensity they will want to impose on the match.” Toulouse’s turnaround in fortunes started when their Six Nations’ cohort returned - and coincided with the lengthening of the days.

Having won nine of 12 Top 14 matches before the Champions Cup kicked off in December, they won just four of the following 13 in the Top 14 during a Covid-hit period that also saw two crucial European pool matches cancelled in the period before their thunderous two-leg round-of-16 tie against Ulster in early April.

That comeback European victory, as they won 30-23 at the Kingspan, courtesy of a late try from scrum-half Antoine Dupont, to overturn a six-point deficit from the first leg to take the tie 50-49, remains their only win on the road since they beat Cardiff in the opening European fixture on December 11.

But they have won three of their last five in the Top 14 - including a full-on European-level affair against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle last Saturday, which saw the French champions consolidate their position in the top six with matches at Brive and at home against already relegated Biarritz to come.

And Marchand said that he hoped Toulouse’s upturn in fortunes would continue as temperature continues to rise. “It's true that the weather has been good,” he smiled. “I hope it will be the same as last year,” he added, referring to the Top 14 side’s dramatic 40-33 Champions Cup win at Thomond Park under blue skies and warm sun last April, a match marked by Antoine Dupont’s late brace of tries, and an ankle-breaker of a score from Matthis Lebel - who is set to start again today.

A largely dry afternoon in Dublin is in the offing this year, though a few patches of light rain and drizzle are forecast, throwing open the possibility of a second fast, attacking match between the two sides in as many campaigns. In short, a game worthy of a last-eight encounter.

But Marchand said that Toulouse were prepared for anything the weather gods in Ireland could throw at them. “We'll take what the weather gives us. We've planned and worked on both scenarios - whether the sun is shining or it’s raining, we still have to play our rugby.” Simplicity, he said, will be the French side’s early watchword. After that - the game and the conditions will decide Toulouse’s in-match gameplan on the day. “Above all, we must respect the game and start by doing simple things well,” he said.

“We'll see how the game develops, but we'll have to start with the basics and not overplay.”

Earlier, assistant coach Clement Poitrenaud had said that Toulouse were preparing to pull off ‘an achievement’ against a Munster side with quality players 'across the pitch', as they looked to continue the defence of their title into the last four.

Marchand echoed that sentiment, almost word-for-word, as he straight-batted a question about the scale of the challenge the French giants faced in Dublin.

“It's always an achievement to win in Ireland against this Munster team,” he said, concisely, shutting down any discussion before it got started.

But he backed his team-mates to be ready for whatever Munster could throw at them. “We have already had to raise our level, especially in the Top 14,” he said. “The slightest mistake can be very costly. Against La Rochelle, backed by our supporters in a ‘hot’ Stadium Toulouse, we felt we were being pushed on and we gave our all during this match.

“At Ulster, the team played a very good game, even if the result could have gone against us. Fortunately, it ended well for us. Now we are in the quarter-final, we have to continue in the same vein as the last few games and make sure we erase the little mistakes.”

Marchand is also wary of the crowd that Toulouse will face. More than 31,000 fans will be ready to raise the roof at the Aviva, 13 months after Covid rules meant last season’s high-scoring meeting between the two sides was played behind closed doors. “Last year we didn't have an audience,” he warned. “They are going to play an important role and it's going to be advantage Munster. They have a big crowd, one of the best, which will push them on. We cannot be destabilised.”