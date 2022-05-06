Molony sees no ceiling as he eyes Tigers and new heights

Ross Molony never made it onto the turf with Ireland last summer. One of the newbies called into Andy Farrell’s squad for the games against Japan and the USA, the Leinster second row spoke with pride at the time about the possibility of emulating his grandfather Jack who had earned a single cap, against Scotland, in 1950.

Deflating? It had to be, but that isn’t to say that the experience didn’t work in his favour. He spoke late last year about how it will be even sweeter when, not if, his Test debut comes around and it continues to act as a spur.

“I got that exposure in the summer, arguably late in the career, let's call it that. I went into a different environment, an international set-up. It’s kind of like nearly a bit of a kick, a motivational thing, that this is the level that I want to get to. And I feel like I can get to it.”

You can’t fault the belief.

Molony will be 28 next week. He is eight seasons and 134 caps into his Leinster career. Plenty of players reach similar numbers and come to terms with the likelihood that their ceiling has been reached.

There is no shame in this. Careers plateau for all sorts of reasons. Timing isn’t everything but it is important. So are luck, fitness, coaching philosophies and a whole bundle of other considerations. Some would settle for their lot at this stage, not Molony.

“You get found out pretty quickly if that’s your attitude in Leinster. The quality we have here - and you can see the young players coming up like Joe McCarthy bursting on to the scene this year. I don’t think comfortable is a mindset anyone can have in here.

“There is always someone pushing you out the door.”

His form this last while has been superb with injuries to Ryan Baird and James Ryan, allied to Devin Toner’s graceful ageing and impending retirement, opening the door both for Molony and Josh Murphy to impress in the second row.

Both have walked through it with style.

Molony has started all five of the province’s Champions Cup games to date and he has played every minute of the last four following an hour’s input against Bath in Dublin in November. He is certain to play a key role again against Leicester tomorrow.

Leinster have issued encouraging updates on the availability of Baird and Ryan this week but the pair haven’t played since, respectively, Ireland’s defeat of Italy in late February and the opening minutes of the Six Nations win against England in mid-March.

Molony is equally likely to get his shot at a green jersey this summer when Ireland face into what is planned to be a five-game tour of New Zealand but his focus for now is fixed on this Tigers tie and the prospect of two trophies that still holds for Leinster.

That insistence on living in the here and now is understandable. Molony has played seven minutes total of Leinster’s last four league-winning deciders and he hasn’t featured in any of the province’s deciding European games across that same four-season spell.

Forget yesterday, or tomorrow, now is the time that counts.

“There was definitely a realisation that this is a short career and I have to put everything I possibly can into this career because, when I’m sitting down and looking back at my career post-rugby at whatever age, I want to be happy that I gave everything I could have to get to the next level, win big tournaments for my club and ultimately put on the green jersey.”

It may be that nothing spoke louder for his elevation up the depth chart so much as the last two weekends when players he had played alongside while the Ireland front-liners were away trekked to South Africa and he stayed at home prepping for tomorrow.

So much has been made of Leinster’s difficulties against big, physical packs like Saracens and La Rochelle but a Leicester side that has gone back to its roots under Steve Borthwick should be catnip for any self-respecting forward paying them a visit.

“It’s going to be a really tough place to go and play rugby, especially knockout rugby,” he said. “Their success hasn’t happened by accident this year.”

Molony can identify with that.