Considine healing and looking at the pros as rugby promises change

The difference can be in the little things, which can often add up to something big. For Eimear Considine, that was made clear following Ireland’s recent 69-0 mauling by England in the Women’s Six Nations.

That was the game in which Considine’s campaign ended, an MCL tear in her knee diagnosed the following day. A day after that, the full-time teacher was back at work, hobbling around St. Mary’s secondary school in Glasnevin.

“The difference between us and England is that on a Monday they can get their scan or go and get a recovery day, see their physio, start their rehab and not have to worry about going into their job,” she says.

“My management are phenomenal with the support I get, but the most stressful part of playing rugby for Ireland is trying to cover enough work (at school). You’re a high-performance athlete but you still have high standards in everything you do, so I want to be as good as I can and get the (Leaving Cert) course covered as best I can.”

That England game proved a wake-up call – for the wider sporting public if not to players – about what happens when there’s a vast inequality of resources. That looks set to be slowly corrected in the years ahead, with the IRFU planning to put in place professional contracts for many female players before next year’s Six Nations.

“The world was starting to listen and it’s so important for the game that it doesn’t become an England walkover every year," adds Considine, speaking alongside sister Ailish, at the launch of the Tackle Your Feelings Schools Campaign, supported by Rugby Players Ireland, Zurich and the Z Zurich Foundation. "For sponsorship, participation, for the girls looking at the game who don’t want to see 11 tries run in. Standards will be better and as a result you’ll have more girls playing.”

A disappointing Irish campaign ended on a positive with a get-out-of-jail victory over Scotland last weekend, a game which exemplified the spirit Considine says is embedded in their ranks.

“That win came from heart, wanting to win for each other. We finished fourth with two wins, but we were still kicking ourselves about that Wales game. It was so winnable. France and England are the two you’d hope to beat, but it just seems so far away at this moment. We have the capabilities, the players (to compete), but the difference is depth.”

The Clare native had to sit and watch the Scotland game, but Considine counts herself lucky to have avoided surgery for her MCL tear.

“You have to look at the positives: my best friend is getting married and I was able to go to her hen party on Friday night,” she laughs.

The approaching summer holidays will give her more time to focus on rehab, and Considine is optimistic she can be back on the pitch by July and stake a claim for Ireland’s summer tour of Japan in August. “Be grand,” she says.

When she looks at the work at underage level, coupled with the arrival of professional contracts, she knows the tide is starting to turn for Irish women’s rugby.

“The talent is absolutely phenomenal and we really are building,” she says. “It’s going on an upward journey.”