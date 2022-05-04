French reports say Mike Prendergast has agreed to return to Munster as assistant coach

'It's above all a family choice,' Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique
French reports say Mike Prendergast has agreed to return to Munster as assistant coach

IN DEMAND: Mike Prendergast

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 15:04
James Harrington

Mike Prendergast is set to join Munster as assistant coach, according to reports in France.

Midi Olympique has said that Racing 92's current backs coach will team up with Munster's new head coach Graham Rowntree when the current campaign ends.

He joined the Top 14 club in 2019, travelling across Paris from rivals Stade Francais. He previously coached at Oyonnax, and at Grenoble - where he worked with former Leinster and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman.

As a scrum-half, he had two stints at Munster, and also played in France and England, for Bourgoin and Gloucester respectively.

"It's above all a family choice," Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique. "I have been really happy at Racing, I have an excellent relationship with Laurent Travers and Jacky Lorenzetti, but some family matters are pushing me today to return.

“In the meantime, I hope that we will have a great end to the season and that we will offer a title to this club."

Former Bordeaux coach Rory Teague is set to take over from Prendergast at Plessis-Robinson. 

Racing face English Premiership side Sale Sharks this weekend in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup at La Defense Arena, and are well set for a Top 14 play-off push. They are fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Montpellier in the tightest league run-in since 2011, with two matches of the regular season to play.

The club has also confirmed 15 contract extensions among the playing and coaching set-up.

More in this section

Munster v Cardiff - United Rugby Championship Van Graan banking on Munster's 16th man making the difference
Leinster Rugby Squad Training Robbie Henshaw: Leinster must be ready for a punch in the face
Damian De Allende 3/5/2022 Damian de Allende is determined to sign off in style
Matt Healy scores a try 3/9/2021

Connacht's record try-scorer Matt Healy announces retirement

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE logo Orange
Dalo’s Hurling Show Live

Dalo + Hurler

Join Anthony Daly as he takes to the road again with the provincial round-robins reaching a climax.

In The Old Bank in Dungarvan May 12, 7.30pm

General admission: €20
Irish Examiner Subscriber discount: €15

Buy Tickets Here

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up