French reports say Mike Prendergast has agreed to return to Munster as assistant coach

Mike Prendergast is set to join Munster as assistant coach, according to reports in France.

Midi Olympique has said that Racing 92's current backs coach will team up with Munster's new head coach Graham Rowntree when the current campaign ends.

He joined the Top 14 club in 2019, travelling across Paris from rivals Stade Francais. He previously coached at Oyonnax, and at Grenoble - where he worked with former Leinster and Ireland hooker Bernard Jackman.

As a scrum-half, he had two stints at Munster, and also played in France and England, for Bourgoin and Gloucester respectively.

"It's above all a family choice," Prendergast is quoted as saying in Midi Olympique. "I have been really happy at Racing, I have an excellent relationship with Laurent Travers and Jacky Lorenzetti, but some family matters are pushing me today to return.

“In the meantime, I hope that we will have a great end to the season and that we will offer a title to this club."

Former Bordeaux coach Rory Teague is set to take over from Prendergast at Plessis-Robinson.

Racing face English Premiership side Sale Sharks this weekend in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup at La Defense Arena, and are well set for a Top 14 play-off push. They are fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Montpellier in the tightest league run-in since 2011, with two matches of the regular season to play.

The club has also confirmed 15 contract extensions among the playing and coaching set-up.