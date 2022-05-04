Damian de Allende is determined to sign off in style

Whatever happens between now and the end of his time in Munster, Damian de Allende says he will depart with a grin and cherished memories. That said, a couple of medals added to South African’s luggage is guaranteed to broaden that beaming smile a little wider.

Time is running out on the Springbok centre’s stay, the two-year contract he signed in 2020 set to expire at season’s end, which means Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Toulouse represents a win-or-bust opportunity to keep the dream of European silverware alive.

“I want to leave here on a high but if that doesn't happen that’s just the way things go,” de Allende, 30, said yesterday. “It would be unfortunate but I will cherish my time here. I’ve really loved it.

“It was tough when I couldn’t enjoy Ireland properly when I first got here (during Covid lockdown) but as the weeks have gone on it’s been a lot better. It’s been incredible to play in a full Thomond Park, it was exceptional. I wish I could have played in front of a crowd in a lot more events but that’s just the way life is at the moment.

“Whatever happens, happens but I will leave here with a big smile on my face with lots of happy memories that are made here in Munster.”

To listen to the World Cup winner talk of the regret he feels at not being able to play in front of Munster supporters and also about the energy he felt from the Thomond Park crowd as he scored the decisive try in the second-leg victory over Exeter Chiefs last month is to wonder what might have been had closed stadia not kept the two parties separated for the majority of his stint here.

"It motivates you a lot. I think it gives you a bit more energy than what you'd maybe feel like you could have and that's not to say you're not working hard enough, it's almost just like a bit of a booster.

"Because you're always going to work hard and I think especially when you're playing at home and your home supporters see you working that hard, I think they get energy from that and they feed that energy back from the stands back to you.

"So it's incredible, that Exeter game was probably one of the toughest I've played here but I think the way we handled that game and the way we handled the pressure they brought onto us, once we started getting stuck into them, because the supporters felt we gave so much already, they just got so excited and so that energy, passion and noise just gave us a bit more excitement.

"And I think that's probably what makes a difference at the end of the game.”

It is no surprise then that de Allende believes the support of 31,000-plus supporters at the Aviva this Saturday can have a similarly uplifting effect on the Munster players.

“It was exciting to play them last year (at an empty Thomond Park) but I think this is a whole different ball game with over 30,000 tickets being sold already at the Aviva Stadium.

"I think the atmosphere on Saturday is going to be incredible but I think the energy on the field is going to be...I can't explain it but I get that feeling of it's going to be a cracker of a game on Saturday afternoon.

“I’ve never played at a club where I’ve gone to an away game and there’s been more supporters from the away team. When we played against Wasps and Exeter it felt like there were more Munster fans there than the home fans so for me that was incredible.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen something like that and to interact with the fans after those games, it’s always incredible, it’s nice, especially here at Thomond Park, to walk along the field and take pictures with fans at Thomond Park.

“I came here to play rugby and it was tough when there weren’t any fans at the stadium. Not to say it wasn’t enjoyable but it’s been a lot more enjoyable experience in terms of the atmosphere at the stadium.”

Winning silverware would also be incredible.

“I signed here to win a trophy but we’ll take it week by week. My main focus is just on this week…to get through this week to get to the semi-final.

“I would obviously love to leave Munster with hopefully two trophies but we’ll focus on this week and let the rest take care of itself.”