Huge boost for Munster as Andrew Conway returns ahead of Toulouse tie 

Andrew Conway’s return to training with Munster has given the province a boost ahead of their European showdown with Toulouse on Saturday.

Johann van Graan’s squad welcomed the Ireland wing back into the fold following a knee injury sustained on Six Nations duty in March as Munster began preparations for their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Aviva Stadium against the five-time and defending champions.

His availability to face Toulouse will be determined later in the week, the province said in its latest iunjury update issued on Tuesday but Conway rejoins a playing group that emerged unscathed from last Friday night’s bonus-point victory over Cardiff at Musgrave Park. That means no lasting effects on the knee knock taken by fellow wing Simon Zebo during the second half of the 42-21 victory in Cork, which secured Munster’s place in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals with one game to go.

Munster go into the knockout game on the back of a three-game winning run and performances that have given them gathering momentum but they look set to have to do without flanker John Hodnett. The knee injury he sustained against Ulster 11 days ago kept him out of the Cardiff win and Munster said he has begun a period of rehabilitation following his consultation with a specialist and will be managed with the medical department, though no timeline on the length of that period was given.

Hodnett joins a group of rehabbing players that also includes Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Gavin Coombes (ankle), and Dave Kilcoyne (neck) as well as Chris Cloete (head) Jack O’Sullivan (knee), James French (knee), and RG Snyman (knee).

Munster also reported ticket sales for Saturday’s Dublin excursion have now topped 31,000.