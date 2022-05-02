Leinster ranks bolstered as Baird & Kelleher return for Leicester

It's one in and one out at hooker, as James Treacy is ruled out with a neck injury.
Leinster ranks bolstered as Baird & Kelleher return for Leicester

Head coach Leo Cullen during a Leinster rugby squad training session at Westerford High School in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 14:40
Shane Donovan

Leinster Rugby have issued an injury update ahead of Saturday's Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road (Kick-off 5.30pm).

The province have welcomed back the versatile Ryan Baird and first-choice hooker Rónan Kelleher back into full-training ahead of the away clash with Tigers this weekend. 

Baird has recovered from a back injury picked up on international duty while Kelleher was a late withdrawal from the squad against Cell C Sharks with a shoulder knock.

Kelleher's return is a welcome one for Leo Cullen, given James Treacy is ruled out with a neck injury. 

Cullen now has the luxury of choosing between his two international hookers, Kelleher and Dan Sheehan, when he announces his team later this week.

Max Deegan is carrying a shoulder injury and will be further assessed this week before a final decision is made on his availability to face the English side. 

Again, winger Dave Kearney and back-row Will Connors will miss the clash, with the former nursing a hamstring injury and the latter recovering from a knee injury.

The full Leinster squad have now returned from South Africa and will begin their preparation for Saturday at the province's base in UCD. 

Their squad had been split, with some spending the last two weeks on South African soil, where they came away with two losing bonus points from their matches against the Sharks and the Stormers.

Those 2 points confirmed their place as the top of the URC table heading into the last round of fixtures.

More in this section

John Hodnett 19/4/2022 John Hodnett the latest injury concern for Johann van Graan
Mike Haley is presented with the URC Player of the Match medal 29/4/2022 Toulouse win over La Rochelle reminds Munster of size of task
Thibaud Flament celebrates after the game with Dorian Aldegheri 16/4/2022 Toulouse warm up for Munster by putting O'Gara's La Rochelle to sword
<p>Toulouse flanker Thibaud Flament breaks through the La Rochelle cover to score a try in Saturday night's French Top 14 game at The Ernest-Wallon Stadium.</p>

Top 14 drilldown: Toulouse show their teeth while Biarritz lose battle for survival

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up