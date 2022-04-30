Grobler grabs a brace as Sharks overpower Connacht

Sharks 41 Connacht 21

Former Munster lock Gerbrant Grobler got over for a brace of tries to thwart Connacht’s hopes of completing a URC clean sweep against the four South African sides this season.

Connacht led by 11 points at the break but he Sharks got on top after the restart to keep their hopes of a home quarter-final alive as they eventually carved out a bonus point win.

Connacht were good value for their 21-10 interval lead after making the most of what they created in the opening half.

Conor Fitzgerald settled them with an early penalty from the 22 before his opposite number Curwin Bosh cancelled it after hitting an upright with his first effort.

Connacht prevented the Sharks from building phases with Cian Prendergast and Gavin Thornbury leading the way and they regained the lead after 21 minutes when Fitzgerald converted a penalty from 38 metres.

A yellow card to John Porch for a high tackle on centre Ben Tapuai gave the Sharks the opening they needed and they got in for the first try from the next phase after going to touch with the penalty.

They got the drive from the lineout and mauled their way over with Grobler getting the touchdown and Bosch added the conversion from the left touchline to lead 10-6 after 24 minutes.

But Connacht hit back and Thornbury got over for a try when he charged down a clearance from scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse after 27 minutes, but Fitzgerald was unable to convert from the left.

He added a penalty from 40 metres on the right eight minutes from the break and then they got in for their second try when Caolin Blade, making his 150th appearance for his native province, broke and got over to score after exchanging passes with tighthead Finlay Bealham.

But Sharks got on top after the restart and they got back in contention when they punished poor tackling with centre Marius Louw scoring when he managed to stretch and dot down after being tackled by Tom Daly. Bosch converted to reduce the gap to 21-17.

They pushed on from there and their pack was winning the key battles, driving over for another try after a penalty to touch. Connacht initially defended well but the pressure was too much and hooker Bongi Mbonambi got in to score, with Bosch’s conversion making it 24-21 with half an hour remaining.

The Sharks secured the bonus point and pulled ten clear after 55 minutes when Grobler got his second of the match after more patient mauling, with Bosch adding the extras to lead by 31-21.

They didn’t relent and lock Le Roux Roets completed the rout in the closing stages with their fifth try.

Scorers: Sharks: Tries: G Grobler (2), M Louw, B Mbonambi, L Roets. Cons: C Bosch (5). Pens: Bosch (2).

Connacht: Tries: G Thornbury, C Blade. Con: C Fitzgerald. Pens: Fitzgerald (3)

Sharks: A Fassi; W Kok, B Tapuai (G Williams 41), M Louw, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse (B Chamberlain 75); O Niche (van Vuuren 74), B Mbonambi, T du Toit (c) (K Mchunu 28), L Roets, G Grobler (R Hugo 67), S Kolisi, H Venter (J Labuschagne 67), P Buthelezi (S Notshe 75).

Connacht: M Hansen; J Porch, T Farrell, T Daly, A Wooton (T O’Halloran 60); C Fitzgerald, C Blade (K Marmion 49), D Buckley (J Duggan 54), D Heffernan (D Tierney-Martin 54), F Bealham (J Aungier 50), G Thornbury, L Fifita (N Murray 54), C Prendergast, C Oliver, J Butler (O Dowling 66).

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)