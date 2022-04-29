Leinster look to secure the point that will guarantee top spot

Leinster need just one more match point from their two remaining regular season URC games to make sure of their spot at the top of the ladder and, with it, home advantage for as long as they remain in the playoffs.

It’s a box they will surely tick either today or on May 21st when they welcome Munster to Dublin but Leo Cullen isn’t allowing such short-term ambitions to inhibit the club’s long-term goals. Today’s squad reaffirms that.

Stuart Lancaster and the bulk of the Ireland front line internationals are back home preparing for next weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final away to Leicester Tigers while today’s side shows eight changes to the XV that fell five points short of the Sharks last week.

Eight of them have less than 20 caps and six of the eight chosen on the bench can say the same. That’s a callow collective for a game against a side sitting below them in second place in the URC table and seeking an eighth straight home win.

Academy scrum-half Cormac Foley will be making just his fourth appearance and a first start, Rob Russell will be on the wing and bringing up his own quartet of caps while John McKee and Brian Deeny get to build on the debuts they made seven days before.

“I think the experience will stand to a lot of our guys,” said Cullen earlier this week of their South African adventure.

Rory O’Loughlin and Adam Byrne will be the senior staff manning the back line with Scott Penny and captain Rhys Ruddock wearing the pips on their shoulder up front. Ciaran Frawley wears the No.10 shirt for the first time in over two years.

Leinster looked like getting blown away at one stage against the Sharks but could have snatched the win at the end. Another losing bonus point today would do just fine.

Leinster: 15. Max O’Reilly; 14. Adam Byrne, 13. Jamie Osborne, 12. Rory O’Loughlin, 11. Rob Russell; 10. Ciarán Frawley, 9. Cormac Foley; 1. Ed Byrne, 2. John McKee, 3. Thomas Clarkson; 4. Brian Deeny, 5. Josh Murphy; 6. Alex Soroka, 7. Scott Penny, 8. Rhys Ruddock (captain).

Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Michael Milne, 18. Vakh Abdaladze, 19. Jack Dunne, 20. Seán O’Brien, 21. Nick McCarthy, 22. Harry Byrne, 23. Martin Moloney.