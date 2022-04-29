Hungry O'Donoghue sees silver linings on Munster's horizon 

Jack O’Donoghue believes Munster have an “incredible opportunity” to bring an end to the province’s long trophy drought in the coming months.

Johann van Graan’s men face Toulouse in the semi-final of the Heineken Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium early next month and that will be sandwiched by their last two regular-season URC ties, against Cardiff and Leinster.

Currently third in the table, Munster need to continue where they left off against Exeter and Ulster lately if they are to secure a home quarter-final and maybe even the same advantage for a semi-final in the event they make it that far.

The Waterford man needs no education on what silverware would mean. He was just a boy in the stands in Coventry 14 years ago when Munster saw off Saracens in a European semi-final and remembers well how his communion fell on the day the Holy Grail was first claimed in 2006.

“I have unbelievable memories from the years that they won it and to be able to have the opportunity to potentially do the same as a player is something that I would take your hand off for. We have that opportunity," O'Donoghue said.

“The squad that we have at the moment is extremely competitive and we are on the cusp of it.”

It’s not that Munster find themselves anywhere new. This is the eighth time they have reached a European semi-final since securing the second of their Heineken Cup titles and every one of the seven between that and this have been lost.

Add to that the three league finals that have gone against them since the Magners League was won 11 years ago and the yearning for a different ending this season is palpable among a squad and a support base desperate for success.

Charging on: Jack O'Donoghue of Munster is tackled by Robert Baloucoune of Ulster during the URC match at Kingspan Stadium. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

O’Donoghue has spoken before about how one trophy could act as a cathartic release, a freeing of shackles that could inject a renewed momentum into the club, and their upsurge since a dispiriting loss to Leinster four weekends ago has certainly fed into hope of renewal.

“You can see that big picture, how winning one trophy could potentially take the monkey off the back. And you can see it in just one game in terms of how much confidence you take from one game into the next," he said.

“If I was to win a trophy with Munster I would happily say that I would retire a happy man. It’s something that I would love to do with the group of people here because you become so close and you go through so much pain and hurt when you lose semi-finals and finals.

“To get over that last hurdle would be incredible.”

It remains a serious ask. In both arenas. Leinster or Leicester Tigers would await in Europe’s last four should Munster take care of Toulouse and those same provincial rivals stand as another potential stumbling block in a URC race made all the keener by the challenge from South Africa's franchises.

Maybe most impressive is the fact that Munster have generated significant wind in their sails without a host of absent stars in recent weeks. Some will return before the end of the seasons, others won’t, but the form of those replacing them is another reason for hope that they can stay the course.

O’Donoghue, whose own form has been outstanding this season, hailed the strides made of late by Alex Kendellen, the form John Hodnett has shown since returning from injury, and the impact Tom Aherne has had in the games against Exeter and Ulster.

“We have seen them stepping up already. Unfortunately, we have had injuries, the likes of Tadhg Beirne and Dave Kilcoyne and Gav Coombes but that just gives other lads the opportunity to step up," he said.

“It’s massive. When it comes to the big day these guys need to have the confidence that they have done it and that they are able to do it and walk around with their heads held high.”