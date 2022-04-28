Three changes to Ireland side for Six Nations finale

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has made three changes to the Ireland team which lost heavily to England last weekend for this Saturday's final round clash with Scotland.

The uncapped Vicky Irwin is named to start at full-back. 24-year-old Irwin, who currently plays for Sale Sharks, will win her first cap in Belfast as she replaces the injured Eimear Considine.

Second row Sam Monaghan has returned from injury with Aoife McDermott dropping to the bench.

Out-half Nicole Cronin has been ruled out this week through injury, so Nikki Caughey comes in to start for her first appearance of the Championship.

The midfield pairing remains unchanged after Sene Naoupu had her red card against England rescinded. She will partner Cork's Enya Breen in the centre.

“A couple of injuries have forced us to make minor changes this week, but overall we are very pleased with the dynamic of the team and we’re excited to get to work on Saturday,” McWilliams said.

“It will be a special moment for us all to have a big home crowd behind us at Kingspan Stadium, but for Neve, Kathryn and Vicky it will be particularly special to play in Belfast. We have received huge support in Dublin and Cork so far in this Six Nations and it’s a massive boost for the whole group to have so many people – young and old – behind us as we embark on our journey together.

“We have learned a lot about ourselves over the last six weeks and we hope to produce a strong performance to finish the Six Nations the way we want this Saturday. It promises to be another great occasion and we can’t wait to see so many of you in Belfast.”

Ireland: 15. Vicky Irwin; 14. Aoife Doyle, 13. Sene Naoupu, 12. Enya Breen, 11. Molly Scuffil-McCabe, 10. Nikki Caughey, 9. Kathryn Dane, 1. Linda Djougang, 2. Neve Jones, 3. Christy Haney, 4. Nichola Fryday (capt), 5. Sam Monaghan, 6. Dorothy Wall, 7. Edel McMahon, 8. Hannah O’Connor.

Replacements: 16. Emma Hooban, 17. Chloe Pearse, 18. Katie O’Dwyer, 19. Aoife McDermott, 20. Grace Moore, 21. Maeve Og O’Leary, 22. Ailsa Hughes, 23. Michelle Claffey.