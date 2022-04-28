Munster look to maintain momentum as crunch-time approaches

Johann van Graan will today reveal his side to face Cardiff in Cork tomorrow night for what looks like a golden opportunity to take further strides towards a United Rugby Championship home quarter-final berth.

Just two regular-season games remain before the play-offs get underway in June and Munster’s resurgent form bodes well for the run-in after morale-boosting wins over Exeter Chiefs in the Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 and Ulster in last Friday’s URC trip to Belfast.

The Reds will kick off at Musgrave Park in third place on the overall league table, a home draw for the last eight within grasp. Yet like a swan on still waters, what appears calm on the surface betrays what will be some furious paddling below the waterline.

A condensed league table which sees just four points separating the Stormers in second and the Bulls in eighth underlines the consequences of a Munster slip up from here in.

That is certainly not lost on van Graan and his coaching staff. Since Friday night’s victory over a faltering Ulster side they have made it their business not to get carried away with the recent uptick in form, as encouraging as it clearly has been for supporters who have rallied to the cause in recent weeks.

They provided a bristling atmosphere for the second-leg victory over Exeter almost a fortnight ago and have booked out multiple busloads for the road trip to Dublin on May 7 when Munster play their “home” European quarter-final against Toulouse at Aviva Stadium. A game for which ticket sales have already topped 24,000.

Amid all the hullabaloo it has been easy to dismiss the visit of Cardiff as a box-ticking exercise for an in-form team welcoming rivals with plenty of pedigree but little to play for.

Defence coach JP Ferreira begged to differ with that synopsis this week when labelling the URC Round 17 contest as “must win” and lauded the “cohesion” of the playing squad as they face into a critical four-week period which will determine the likelihood of the outgoing coaching staff departing with a trophy on their resumes.

After Cardiff comes Toulouse with the prospect of a Champions Cup semi-final against either Leicester Tigers or Leinster the following week. Competition organisers yesterday confirmed the venues for those last-four knockout ties will be at Welford Road, should the English club prevail on home soil in their quarter, or the Aviva if Munster oust the champions and Leinster win in the East Midlands.

A second trip to Dublin in eight days means the province will once again cede home advantage as the Thomond Park playing surface continues its recovery from the Ed Sheeran gigs there next Thursday and Friday.

Indeed, Munster will not set foot in Thomond Park again until a home URC quarter-final on June 4 but to be assured of that they need to not just beat Cardiff in Cork tomorrow but return victorious from Dublin once more from a final league game of the season against leaders Leinster on May 21.

That could be a third successive visit to the Aviva if all goes to plan but it will take a serious effort and a deep squad to win three games on the spin against European and URC elite. Which makes tomorrow’s team announcement all the more intriguing.

Head coach van Graan has used 23 different starters since the season’s low point at home to Leinster just four weeks ago and a further five off the bench. But in a season in which he has already handed gametime to 57 players, 11 of them from the academy, the continuing absences of internationals Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne and fresh injury concerns in the forwards suggests a deep dive into the squad will continue through this testing period.

Ferreira suggested as much on Tuesday when asked about the possibility of squad rotation over the rest of the season.

“It is all about play-offs and building continuity and Johann has been really good at that,” the defence coach said. “He has built the squad in the pool games and he has tried to give everyone game-time and when you look at the past three weeks, four weeks, where we have had massive games, rotation has been unbelievable but it has also been keeping the continuity.

“We are going into knockout so this weekend again it is a pool game but it is also knockout - you could end eighth on the log if you miss a beat and the South African sides can surpass you, and other sides in the Northern Hemisphere.

“But Johann has been good at that, it’s the cohesion of the squad, the feel of the players who are stepping in, inside and outside them, to keep that continuity and cohesion is massive for us and I believe we have done a good job so far.”

So far, so good but the coming weeks pose a much stiffer challenge.