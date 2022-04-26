URC chiefs considering developing women's championship

A Women’s United Rugby Championship could help to create a more competitive TikTok Six Nations and is being discussed by competition organisers, its chief executive Martin Anayi has revealed.

Anayi was talking to media on Tuesday as the men’s URC reaches its penultimate round of league action before the play-offs and was positive in his response when asked about the potential for a women’s equivalent.

Such a competition could have a positive impact on the quality of match readiness for Test rugby with Ireland’s continuing amateur structure a concern given the inequities of the current TikTok Women’s Six Nations and the failure of the national side to qualify for this year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

Greg McWilliams’ side was hammered 69-0 by England in Leicester last Sunday as the championship’s weaknesses were further exposed. Fully professional England now meet their full-time counterparts in France in the final round in a Grand Slam decider on Saturday while the Irish, in fourth, host winless fellow amateurs Scotland in Belfast in a bid to avoid a potential wooden spoon.

A win for Wales over Italy on Saturday would confirm third place and the Welsh players are already reaping the rewards of awarding full-time contracts to the core of their squad earlier this year, piling the pressure on the IRFU to follow suit.

"I've done a lot of work recently asking all of our clubs and unions, because obviously we don't pay central contracts at URC, we're a tournament organiser, we promote and market games but don't pay the players,” Anayi said.

"What's really important is what are our unions doing at the moment, what's their plan? How can we help generate a better professional environment, like they're doing in England with the Allianz Premier XVs?

"We're talking to World Rugby about that also, because they have their own WXV competition, and we're talking to Ben Morel (Six Nations CEO) and his team at the Six Nations, because the Women's Six Nations is redeveloping and we love that. We think - and this is widely held - that the URC can be a key part of how the Women's Six Nations can get even bigger and stronger."

In response to the potential for a Women's URC, Anayi added: "I was speaking to stakeholders about that yesterday.

"We have just over half of our employee base who are women, we had a strategy day the other day and asked everyone what are the top-three things you want to see the URC do over the next five years, and a women's competition came in everyone's top three. There's a real push, I don't think it's necessarily reacting to the market, it just feels like we should have a women's competition."