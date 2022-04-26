Eden Park to host Ireland's opening clash against the All Blacks

New Zealand Rugby chiefs have this morning confirmed the details for Ireland's three test tour in July.
Eden Park in Auckland will host the opening Test on Saturday, July 2nd. Ireland have played three Tests at the capital city venue with the 2006 loss 27-17 the most competitive of the three fixtures.
On Saturday, July 9th, Ireland will face the All Blacks at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. The ‘Glasshouse’ replaced Carisbrook as the home of the Highlanders in 2012 and it hosted four games during Rugby World Cup 2011 including Ireland’s final pool game against Italy. Ireland last played New Zealand in Dunedin in 2002 with the hosts winning 15-6.
The tour concludes on Saturday 16th July at the SKY Stadium in Wellington. The ‘Cake Tin’ is home to the Hurricanes SuperRugby franchise and Ireland played a Test at this venue against the All Blacks in 2006 losing 21-11. It is also where Ireland lost a Rugby World Cup quarter-final to Wales at the 2011 tournament.
Ireland will also play two mid-week fixtures on the Tour but the details have yet to be confirmed.