Van Graan looking forward to 'magic moments' before Munster swansong

Johann van Graan knows that Munster still have plenty of work to do to give themselves the best possible shot at claiming URC silverware in the coming months.

The South African’s side went a long way towards securing a home quarter-final berth with a well-merited defeat of Ulster on Friday night, picking off two excellent first-half tries before defending resolutely after the break and edging over the line.

It was a first win for the province at the Kingspan Stadium since October of 2016 and it leaves them well-positioned with two rounds of league fixtures to go. Third in the table, to be exact, but only four points separate Stormers in second and Bulls in eight.

“It’s literally going to come down to the last and that’s brilliant for the competition. The fact that there’s going to be magic moments and big moments in the coming weeks and it’s literally who can hold their nerve until that final whistle goes.

“We play the last game against Leinster (in Dublin),” said van Graan. “We’ll see where every team is. Hopefully we will have qualified for the quarter-finals but there’s still a bit of work that needs to flow before then.”

The soon-to-be Bath coach is never one to get ahead of himself but his caution in talking about still trying to make that last eight would be easier to swallow if Munster had lost three days ago, or if Cardiff were in some sort of decent form.

Only Dragons and Zebre sit lower in the ladder than next week’s visitors to Musgrave Park. Cardiff have lost their last three games to Welsh rivals, all of them by a considerable margin.

Next Friday’s assignment should be routine.

Van Graan was keener to digest the value of the Ulster win when quizzed about that, the head coach making the point that the squad is coming off the back of an intense period in which they had also lost to Leinster and faced Exeter twice in Europe.

The upcoming Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium will sit at the forefront of most supporters’ minds but this next URC assignment is another golden opportunity to build on the momentum banked in the last month.

The pace had been relentless.

The squad trained just once last week and they claimed that 24-17 win in Belfast despite the absence of Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Peter O’Mahony, Gavin Coombes and Simon Zebo.

Other concerns arose on Friday, Chris Cloete came off with a neck injury, John Hodnett took a bang to the knee and Jason Jenkins had already been parachuted into the XV due to the fact that Thomas Ahern had felt unwell earlier in the week.

Tomorrow’s injury update will make for interesting reading.

Personnel aside, it would be something of a disaster if Munster don’t find themselves sitting second in the table after Friday’s meeting with Cardiff. Staying there will depend on whether a callow Leinster side can overcome the Stormers in Cape Town the next day.

Finish in that top two and they would earn the possibility of a home tie should they reach a semi-final. Leinster, for their part, are not yet guaranteed that top spot after their loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The announcement last week that the grand final will be awarded to the highest-ranking team from the regular season means that Leo Cullen’s side still has a little more work to do in that regard. Not that van Graan is worrying about them.

“We can only control our race,” he said.