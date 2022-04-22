AIL semi-finals get underway this weekend

The stage is set for two supercharged Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-finals, with 2019 champions Cork Constitution travelling to table toppers Clontarf, and Terenure College, the second-place finishers, at home to Lansdowne.

David Hawkshaw and Alex Soroka are among their Leinster absentees, but Clontarf will still field a formidable-looking side today as they look to reach their fifth league final since 2015.

Michael Courtney, Mick Kearney and Adrian D'Arcy are the only changes to the 'Tarf team that won 24-12 at Cork Con last month. Hooker Dylan Donnellan finished the regular season with an incredible haul of 17 tries.

Constitution may have needed some final round heroics to qualify, but Brian Hickey's men are always a threat in the play-offs. Indeed, they won away semi-finals in 2017 and 2018 and were unbeaten in 2020 when Covid-19 struck.

Their top try scorer, Greg Higgins (six tries), and Rob Jermyn are poised to return to the back-line today, along with former Munster scrum half Duncan Williams. The pack is unchanged, while Munster duo Jack Crowley and Alex McHenry are being lined up for bench roles.

Terenure will be hoping to make it third time lucky after losing home semi-finals in 2015 (Clontarf) and 2018 (Cork Con), they are hoping for a change in fortunes as they chase their first-ever Division 1A final appearance.

This is Sean Skehan's first crack at the play-offs with 'Nure, his settled side securing second spot and home advantage against Lansdowne. Former professionals Cathal Marsh and Jordan Coghlan start at out-half and number 8 respectively, in their only two changes.

Lansdowne, the Energia Bateman Cup champions, are well used to semi-final rugby, but of the team picked to play Terenure, only Eamonn Mills, Jack Dwan and Jack O'Sullivan started their 2018 league final win. Captain O'Sullivan returns after missing the recent defeat at Con.

Sean Galvin and Connacht's Peter Sullivan fill the wing berths and the other changes see Luke Thompson, Ben Popplewell, son of Ireland star Nick, and Dwan added to the tight five. Mark McHugh's men won 39-26 at Lakelands in October when Ireland Under-20 out-half Charlie Tector kicked 14 points.

Assistant coach Cian Bohane is set to don his boot again, slotting in at out-half as UCC host Ballynahinch in the relegation play-off first leg. They have home advantage first up against 'Hinch, who include Ireland U-20 captain Reuben Crothers at openside.

Old Wesley and Naas, who clash in the Division 1B promotion play-off semi-finals, have built up quite a rivalry in recent years. Who could forget the 2019 play-off semi-final at Energia Park, the hosts advancing as 20-17 extra-time winners before missing out on promotion at UCC.

This time Morgan Lennon's men will have home advantage if they can make it through to another decider. Thirteen changes have Wesley back to full strength to face Naas, with Ian Cassidy and Ben Murphy at half-back and JJ O’Dea re-joining captain Iain McGann at lock.

Former professional Craig Ronaldson is set to be Naas' only change, coming in at inside centre. "We haven't been happy with our two performances against Wesley this year," said second row Paul Monahan. "Between us it's always close. We have every bit of belief that we'll come out on the right side of it."

Munster rivals Highfield and Shannon face off in the other Division 1B semi-final. Highfield lost 6-0 in Limerick before drawing the return game nine-all in January, with out-half James Taylor missing a late penalty.

Ben Murphy returns on the right wing for the Corkmen, who also give starts in the pack to prop Cillian Buckley and lock Eoin Keating. Visitors Shannon, meanwhile, bring in winger Josh Costello, fresh from his Ireland Under-19 debut.

Jack O'Donnell also features out wide in a Jake Flannery-led back-line, and Conor Glynn and Jordan Prenderville are set to start in the front row. Munster forwards Declan Moore and Daniel Okeke will provide impact off Shannon's bench.