Leo Cullen trusts callow 23 for Sharks test

The head coach opted to leave the vast majority of his top men at home in Ireland to begin preparations for next month’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Leicester
Leo Cullen trusts callow 23 for Sharks test

22 April 2022; Andrew Porter during a Leinster Rugby Captain's Run at Northwood School in Durban, South Africa. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 12:20
Brendan O'Brien

Leo Cullen will see whether a number of younger and inexperienced players can sink or swim on Saturday having named an unfamiliar XV for the province’s game against the Cell C Sharks in South Africa.

The head coach opted to leave the vast majority of his top men at home in Ireland to begin preparations for next month’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road although a few notables have travelled for their two-game tour.

Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher will both start at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park. The two Ireland front rows only returned from injury last week against Connacht and will no doubt put in 50 minutes or so before being withdrawn and wrapped in cotton wool.

It’s unfathomable that they will be asked to feature next week against the DHL Stormers.

Rhys Ruddock brings a vast amount of experience to the role of captain this weekend and he will be aided by a handful of senior lieutenants such as Max Deegan and Rory O’Loughlin but this is an opportunity for youth to shine.

Academy pair Brian Deeney and John McKee are set to make their senior debuts, the former at second row and the latter, a Belfast native who captained Campbell College to Ulster Schools success in 2018 before enrolling in UCD, off the bench.

The green tint to this lineup extends to full-back where Chris Cosgrave gets a second cap on the back of his first which was earned away to Connacht last month. Harry Byrne makes a first appearance since picking up an injury against Benetton in early March.

Leinster have a ten-point buffer at the summit of the URC table but they face a difficult assignment here given the callow nature of their 23 and the strong home record and impressive recent results banked by their hosts.

The Sharks have a number of Springboks past and present in their ranks, among them South African skipper Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit and Makazole Mapimpi as well as former Munster forward Gerbrandt Grobler.

LEINSTER: C Cosgrave; T O’Brien, J Osborne, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; H Byrne, N McCarthy; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Clarkson; B Deeny, J Dunne; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: J McKee, P Dooley, M Ala’alatoa, J Murphy, A Soroka, C Foley, D Hawkshaw, M Moloney.

CELL C SHARKS: A Fassi; W Kok, B Tapuai, M Louw, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse, O Nche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; LR Roets, G Grobler; S Kolisi, H Venter, P Buthelezi.

Replacements: K van Vuuren, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, R Hugo, J Labuschagne, S Notshe, G Williams, B Chamberlain

More in this section

Leinster v Connacht - Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg Robbie Henshaw commits future to Leinster and Ireland
RUGBYU-FRA-TOP14-LA ROCHELLE-RACING 92 O'Gara: I'm no angel but there was no malice on my part
Just Eat Ambassador Devin Toner celebrating the launch of Leinsters Next Big Dish Devin Toner reveals he turned down Top 14 opportunities
<p>25 March 2022; Eimear Considine during the Ireland Women's Rugby captain's run at the RDS Arena in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile</p>

McWilliams turns to experience for stiff England challenge

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up