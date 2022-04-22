Leo Cullen trusts callow 23 for Sharks test

Leo Cullen will see whether a number of younger and inexperienced players can sink or swim on Saturday having named an unfamiliar XV for the province’s game against the Cell C Sharks in South Africa.

The head coach opted to leave the vast majority of his top men at home in Ireland to begin preparations for next month’s Heineken Champions Cup meeting with Leicester Tigers at Welford Road although a few notables have travelled for their two-game tour.

Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher will both start at the Hollywoodbets Kings Park. The two Ireland front rows only returned from injury last week against Connacht and will no doubt put in 50 minutes or so before being withdrawn and wrapped in cotton wool.

It’s unfathomable that they will be asked to feature next week against the DHL Stormers.

Rhys Ruddock brings a vast amount of experience to the role of captain this weekend and he will be aided by a handful of senior lieutenants such as Max Deegan and Rory O’Loughlin but this is an opportunity for youth to shine.

Academy pair Brian Deeney and John McKee are set to make their senior debuts, the former at second row and the latter, a Belfast native who captained Campbell College to Ulster Schools success in 2018 before enrolling in UCD, off the bench.

The green tint to this lineup extends to full-back where Chris Cosgrave gets a second cap on the back of his first which was earned away to Connacht last month. Harry Byrne makes a first appearance since picking up an injury against Benetton in early March.

Leinster have a ten-point buffer at the summit of the URC table but they face a difficult assignment here given the callow nature of their 23 and the strong home record and impressive recent results banked by their hosts.

The Sharks have a number of Springboks past and present in their ranks, among them South African skipper Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit and Makazole Mapimpi as well as former Munster forward Gerbrandt Grobler.

LEINSTER: C Cosgrave; T O’Brien, J Osborne, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin; H Byrne, N McCarthy; A Porter, R Kelleher, T Clarkson; B Deeny, J Dunne; R Ruddock, S Penny, M Deegan.

Replacements: J McKee, P Dooley, M Ala’alatoa, J Murphy, A Soroka, C Foley, D Hawkshaw, M Moloney.

CELL C SHARKS: A Fassi; W Kok, B Tapuai, M Louw, M Mapimpi; C Bosch, J Hendrikse, O Nche, B Mbonambi, T du Toit; LR Roets, G Grobler; S Kolisi, H Venter, P Buthelezi.

Replacements: K van Vuuren, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, R Hugo, J Labuschagne, S Notshe, G Williams, B Chamberlain