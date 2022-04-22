Robbie Henshaw commits future to Leinster and Ireland

Robbie Henshaw has committed his future to Leinster and Ireland through to the summer of 2025.

The Athlone native is 28 now and he will be 31 when this deal expires. That keeps him in Dublin for a phase commonly held to be the prime of a sportsperson’s life and Henshaw has lived up to that with his displays in recent years.

The former Connacht centre won a number of player of the year awards in 2021 when he capped his efforts for club and country with a starring role for the British and Irish Lions down in South Africa.

“I’m delighted to have signed a contract extension with Ireland and Leinster Rugby,” he said on Friday. “We are lucky to have such high-quality centres in Ireland and it is a really competitive position which makes it very exciting. There is so much to look forward to over the coming months and I want to play a role in achieving success for both teams.”

Staying put was a no-brainer.

Henshaw has won a Heineken Champions Cup and four league titles with Leinster having already claimed a PRO12 success with his former province. Two Six Nations titles and a pair of World Cup campaigns have been bagged with Ireland.

“In 2021 Robbie showed that he was one of the best players in world rugby with dominant performances for both Ireland and the British and Irish Lions,” said the IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora.

“The early part of this season was disrupted with a couple of injuries but he is a player who contributes massively to both Leinster and Ireland and he will play a big role in delivering the ambitions of both squads this season and in the years to come.”