URC final set to be held at the home of highest-ranked team

This season’s URC decider is to be held at the home of the highest-ranked team.

There had been speculation that tournament organisers would opt for a South African base with the aim of pushing the brand in such a new and commercially lucrative market.

“With some thrilling rugby ahead of us the time is right to confirm our plans for the first-ever United Rugby Championship Grand Final,” said URC CEO Martin Anayi. “For this campaign, it is important to understand how our teams and their fans are returning to normality after so long away from stadia and that our job is to deliver the best URC Grand Final we can in these circumstances.

“The reward of the highest-ranked team hosting the URC Grand Final adds even more to the competitive edge over the closing rounds of the league that will set us up for an incredible Play-Offs which now showcases our best eight teams in a battle to reach the URC Grand Final.”

This merit-based format had previously been used between the years 2010 and 2014 after which predetermined venues were introduced. The Aviva Stadium hosted twice while the Kingspan Stadium, Murrayfield and Celtic Park also held the honour as well.

Cardiff City Stadium was due to follow suit until Covid-19 scuppered plans in 2020 with Leinster getting to avail of home comforts at the Aviva and again in 2021 when the RDS was the setting.

There are 28 regular season games to be played between now and the playoffs with the top eight sides qualifying for the quarter-finals and those ranked one to four availing of home advantage and the highest-ranking sides following suit from there on in.

Leinster are currently ten points clear at the top of the ladder.