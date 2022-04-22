The lure of rugby was too much for Aoife Doyle to stay away

Aoife Doyle’s Ireland debut season seven years ago managed to be both ridiculous and sublime.

She was just 18 and first started against France in the 2015 Six Nations, in filthy and farcical circumstances.

Three different floodlight failures saw the match moved, mid-game, to a back pitch in Ashbourne. Ireland lost 5-10 yet, despite the outcry, still went on to win their second Six Nations. A year later they had a new home in Donnybrook.

“Family and friends' cars were stuck in the mud after the game because the weather was so bad and I had family tuning in on a live stream to watch the game.

"Now on Sunday, you're going to be in a packed stadium (Leicester, noon) with family watching it live on TV. For me it's funny to look back at the progression since I first started.” Her own playing and personal route have now also come full circle.

Doyle and Sene Naoupu are unique in this Irish squad to face England.

Not only are they the only players to hold Six Nations medals, they are also the only ones to have ever beaten England at this level thanks to an 11-8 victory in 2015.

But where the latter has over 40 XVs caps, the Limerick winger, who started out with Shannon RFC, only has eight.

Doyle chucked college to concentrate solely on Sevens, spending six years playing on the World Sevens tour and helping Ireland’s progress from an ‘emerging nation’ to full ‘core status’ but when their ambition to qualify for Tokyo 2020 failed she called it a day and gave up rugby completely.

After spending a year working on the reception at a drugs rehab clinic, she returned to education and is currently half-way through a primary teaching degree in Dublin.

"I went straight into the Sevens programme from school, I had tunnel vision when it came to rugby. I didn't really want to do anything else. I re-assessed once we didn't qualify for the Olympic and after that I just said I would focus on college now.

Turns out she couldn’t stay away from rugby either.

"I think I lasted three or four weeks until I was back in with Railway (Union),” she grins of her club return. Ireland head coach Adam Griggs brought her back to the XVs squad for 2020 and she’s been there since.

"As much as I hate to admit it, I'm a senior player now,” she laughs.

“The girls we have coming in now are in their teens and amazing. I think back to how daunting it was for me coming in at such a young age but it’s changed now for girls because they're exposed to rugby much younger.”

The 26-year-old is particularly well placed to judge the world of difference between Six Nations now and in 2015.

Sevens was as close as she ever got to the kind of fulltime, professional lifestyle in which some of Ireland’s opponents now thrive.

"In the Sevens, if we came back home from a week-long tournament (abroad) we always had two or three days off for recovery and then came in for a bit of light training. We don't have that luxury at the moment so, when we fly back on Sunday, there will be girls in work and college on Monday morning.”

This Six Nations also coincided with a three-week spell of ‘teaching practice’ in a school in Caherdavin recently, making the M7 her own personal hamster wheel in the past month.

Recovery sessions, in the pool or gym, always have to be snatched at lunch or after college but Doyle isn’t complaining: “Because we love the game so much we are willing to do that as players but it's definitely difficult.

"It's fairly obvious that England are sort of in a league of their own at the moment. They're the best team in the world in my opinion and France are up there alongside them. Having that time together definitely helps.

"The gap has been getting bigger between Ireland and teams like England and France, who are professional. I think we're just focusing on ourselves and how we can maximise the time we have together."