Munster & Leinster Champions Cup fixtures confirmed

Munster’s clash with reigning champions Toulouse will get the Champions Cup quarter-finals underway on Saturday May 7 at the Aviva Stadium, kick off is at 3pm
Aviva Stadium: Will host Munster v Toulouse

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 15:40
TJ Galvin

Munster’s clash with reigning champions Toulouse will get the Champions Cup quarter-finals underway on Saturday May 7 at the Aviva Stadium, kick off is at 3pm.

Thomond Park is unavailable as it is hosting two Ed Sheeran concerts on Thursday May 5 and Friday May 6 and the pitch will not be ready in time with over 70,000 tickets sold.

Leinster’s clash with Leicester is also fixed for Saturday May 7 in Welford Road as the leaders of the Gallagher Premiership and the URC do battle, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle meet fellow Top 14 side Montpellier on the same day. La Rochelle lost the final to Toulouse last year and host the Top 14 leaders with a 5.30pm kick-off.

The quarter-final line up is completed by three-time finalists Racing 92 who will host Sale Sharks on May 8 with a 3pm kick-off.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Saturday 7 May 

Munster Rugby v Stade Toulousain, Aviva Stadium (15.00) BT Sport 

Leicester Tigers v Leinster Rugby, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (17.30) BT Sport 

Stade Rochelais v Montpellier Hérault Rugby, Stade Marcel-Deflandre (17.30) BT SPORT 

Sunday 8 May 

Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, Paris La Défense Arena (15.00) BT SPORT/Channel 4/Virgin Media 

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals:

13/14/15 May The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage.

SF 1: Racing 92 (A1) or Sale Sharks (A5) v Stade Rochelais (A3) or Montpellier Hérault Rugby (A7) 

SF 2: Leicester Tigers (B1) or Leinster Rugby (A4) v Munster Rugby (B3) or Stade Toulousain (B7) 

2022 Heineken Champions Cup final: 

Saturday, 28 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (16.45)

