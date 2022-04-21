Stephen Archer: Munster can't look beyond Ulster

Stephen Archer has been around the Munster set-up long enough to know that while last Saturday’s Champions Cup win over Exeter was special, they won’t be long being taken down a peg if they take their eye off the ball.

But a trip to Belfast where they have not won since 2016 has focused their minds, not least as Ulster are ahead of them in the top four and the chasing pack are hot on Munster’s heel’s heading into the last three games before the URC knockout stages.

Inevitably, it was a lot easier to return to training on Tuesday in Limerick on the back of the superb Champions Cup win and Archer, who made the first of his 245 appearances for his native province way back in October 2009, is relishing every minute of it.

“The place is buzzing now. There was a good buzz in the dressing room after and it has carried into the week. Fellas are buzzing around training, we’d a tough training session but an enjoyable one. Everyone, whatever 40 lads out on the pitch, it was a good competitive session and an enjoyable one.

“It was a special day, a great one. Saturday afternoons are always when you traditionally want to play your knockout rugby matches. Yeah, the place was hopping, a great atmosphere. One of the best I can remember playing in, in recent times anyway. And then the feeling in the dressing room, mix of relief at getting through to the next round but also satisfaction because we can take a lot from the performance going forward.”

They will have another big Saturday 3pm kick-off to look forward to on May 7 at the Aviva Stadium when Champions Cup holders Toulouse arrive for a quarter-final showdown, but for now Archer’s full attention is on Ulster on Friday night.

Archer knows that Ulster will be hurting after their agonising loss to Toulouse and he’s in no doubt what sort of battle it will develop into as they go in search of their first win in Belfast since October 2016 when a late Rory Scannell drop goal snatched a 15-14 victory.

“Probably going through everything, it will probably be decided up front. I know their head coach Dan McFarland quite well, he coached me in the Ireland Under-20s set-up a long time ago. And I know Dan puts on a lot of emphasis on the set-piece, particularly the scrum and the maul. So, they’ve been pretty effective in that area all season so we know we’ll have our hands full taking on that battle there.

“I think they’ll be well up for this one, it’s going to be a tough one for us, I think the last time we won there was 2016 with Rory’s drop goal, so we’re under no illusions that it’s a massive test for us and one we’re relishing.

“Ulster is such a big match, you immediately focus straight away. We know if we’re not right, we’d look pretty stupid if we’re mentally off it. I don’t think there will be an issue with really focusing there,” added Archer.

The Cork native signed a one-year contract extension in January and has chalked up eleven starts and four off the bench so far this season and he’s looking forward to working with Graham Rowntree when he steps up from forwards coach to the top job in the summer.

“Graham’s a great fella. I get on with him, he’s a great, I suppose, not just a scrum coach but a great coach in general. Yeah, like that, he’s got a way with the room, through that humour but also because he’s very professional, and he’ll leave no stone unturned in preparing us for a match and stuff. Yeah, I look forward to working with him as a head coach next year.

“He’s just a very good scrum coach, he’s brought a big massive scrum culture in here. I suppose that generates throughout the whole pack really. It’s definitely improved our game, as a pack,” he added.