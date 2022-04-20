Leinster and Ireland's Seán Cronin announces retirement

Leinster and Ireland hooker Seán Cronin will retire from rugby at the end of the season. The Limerick man, who joined Leinster from Connacht in 2011, has won 72 caps for Ireland.

The former Shannon man made his Ireland debut in 2009 and was part of the 2014 and the 2015 Six Nations-winning squads and the Grand Slam-winning squad of 2018.

Cronin, who turns 36 next month, has won two Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup, and six Pro12/14 titles for Leinster. He has 204 caps for Leinster and has scored 45 tries.

Announcing his retirement, Cronin said, "After 14 years, I can confirm that this will be my last season playing professional rugby.

"It has been a unique journey for me starting off in Limerick many years ago, traveling to Galway to set my sights on playing professionally and finishing in Dublin where it's been an incredible 11 years of so many great days in blue and green.

"I feel incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to do something I love for a living and this would not have been possible without the support of so many people along the way who believed in my potential and gave me the opportunity to succeed in the game.

"I’m extremely grateful to Michael Bradley who gave me my first professional contract in Connacht where I had three great years developing as a young professional rugby player.

"Leinster has been my home, and my family’s home, for over 10 years. I have enjoyed every minute of the journey and I have had some amazing days in Leinster blue.

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen said, "Seán has left an incredible legacy not only on Leinster Rugby but across all of the clubs he has played for and of course with Ireland.

"In his time with Leinster, I think it is fair to say that he broke the mould for how a modern day hooker should play and what their role should be. In 204 appearances for Leinster, he has 45 tries to his name which speaks for itself but it was also around what he brought to the wider environment.”