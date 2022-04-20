Ireland travel to Wales for first Six Nations game of 2023

Ireland will travel to Wales in the first game of the 2023 Six Nations Championship after the draw was made today. That game kicks off at 2.15pm at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday February 4.

A week later Ireland host France at the Aviva on Saturday February 11. They will travel to Rome to face the Italians on Sunday February 25.

Two weeks later Ireland are away to Scotland in Murrayfield on Sunday March 12.

Ireland’s final game will be the last game on ‘Super Saturday as they will host England in the Aviva at 5pm on March 18.

Reigning Grand Slam champions France get their campaign underway with a trip to Italy. While England and Scotland will face off in Twickenham to begin their campaigns.

The 2023 tournament will be played against the backdrop of the World Cup in France which is due to get underway in September of next year.

Commenting on the announcement, Six Nations Rugby CEO, Ben Morel said: “The 2022 Championship ended in one of the most exciting Super Saturdays in history with an incredible performance by Italy, a Triple Crown win for Ireland and a long-awaited Grand Slam for France.

“Once again, fans had to wait until the final game was played to know who this year’s Champions would be, and the rugby action did not disappoint. The combination of incredible broadcast coverage of the Championship, and the eagerly anticipated return of fans at games, meant that this year’s Guinness Six Nations felt truly special.

”As we look ahead to the 2023 Guinness Six Nations, there are so many storylines that will play out across the five rounds of fixtures. This is a huge part of what makes the Championship so unique, and what continues to captivate the imagination of audiences and fans around the world.”