Major boost for Leinster as Ryan eyes Tigers return 

James Ryan looks to be on track to feature for Leinster in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road early next month.

The news is a major boost for the province as it chases a fifth European Cup.

Ryan has not played since coming off injured in the opening minutes of the England-Ireland Six Nations game at Twickenham over five weeks ago when Charlie Ewels saw red for a poorly-executed high tackle that caught the second-row flush on the head.

The 25-year old has suffered a handful of head injuries in recent times but he was a part of the extended Leinster matchday squad for last Friday’s Champions Cup round of second second-leg defeat of Connacht at the Aviva Stadium.

The province has now revealed that he is once again available for selection although he is not part of the 31-man squad that departed on Sunday for two URC games in South Africa in the coming weeks against the Sharks and the Stormers.

That gives him just less than three weeks to prepare for the crunch Euro tie away to the leading Premiership side and his availability is all the more welcome given his fellow lock Ryan Baird is still listed as injured with a back issue.

Ross Molony and Josh Murphy have performed well in the second row in the absence of those Ireland stars but Leo Cullen will need as many of his top men as possible back in the coming months if Leinster are to claim continental honours for the first time since 2018.

It has also been confirmed that Andrew Porter and Rónan Kelleher have both come through last weekend’s defeat of Connacht with no concerns after their recent injury issues. The pair are among the group that is currently in Durban.