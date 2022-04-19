Injuries plus Sevens equals a tough equation as Ireland prep for England

Ireland have to face the might of England on Sunday with a whole new backline as they are losing almost a third of their squad — to international Sevens duty — for their two final Six Nations' games.

Beibhin Parsons, Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Lucy Mulhall, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe, Anna McGann and Brittany Hogan have now re-integrated back into the Ireland Sevens programme ahead of the resumption of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Langford (Canada) on April 30-May 1.

Greg McWilliams always knew he was going to lose most of his top backs to the Sevens programme at this stage of the season because the IRFU have prioritised qualifying for the Sevens World Cup.

He has been in ongoing consultation with Sevens head coach Aidan McNulty whose side are preparing for the first World Series tournament since winning a historic silver medal in Seville back in January.

But McWilliams has suffered an unexpected additional blow with the loss, through injury, of Sam Monaghan and Aoife Wafer, for this tough challenge against the all-conquering Red Roses in Welford Road on Sunday (noon).

Monaghan has been one of Ireland’s best performers in their three previous games, with her powerful carrying and off-loading becoming a real trademark of this new-look Irish team who finally got a win, against Italy, last time out.

The Wasps’ lock suffered a calf injury in training last Saturday but it is hoped that she, at least, will be back in time for the final round against Scotland in Belfast whereas Wafer, who made her debut against Italy, will miss the last two games of the campaign.

This weekend’s big personnel losses to Sevens has opened the door for others to come in and make their mark and among them is veteran star Sene Naoupu.

Laura Feely, Laura Sheehan, Mary Healy, Shannon Touhy and the uncapped Leinster pair of Niamh Byrne and Alice O'Dowd have also been called up and the starting 15 will be named on Friday.

A group of 33 players took part in a one-day camp in Dublin last weekend when the team once again practised against a men’s team, this time the Barnhall U20 side.

But this weekend they are up against a team that is largely professional and, by McWilliams admission, the best side in the world right now.

He described facing England as “a massive challenge” but said “there are a number of players who have had to be patient during the first three rounds and they now have an opportunity to stake a claim for the green jersey.

“We have a good group of players in camp with us now, a nice mixture of experience and players who have impressed me during the Energia All-Ireland League season, and coming off the back of our win over Italy, are determined to finish the Championship with strong performances."

One thing that will help the development of his inexperienced side long term was the confirmation that Ireland’s women will have a two-game international tour this summer, though the venue has not yet been revealed.

Meanwhile the Sevens have a particularly challenging time ahead as they look to qualify for the next Olympics in Paris 2024. Olympic Qualification gets underway at the Rugby Europe Championship in July and McNulty's side are also looking to qualify for September's Sevens World Cup in Cape Town.