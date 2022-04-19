No time to dwell on Euro glory as van Graan and Munster focus on United front

Johann van Graan said that the addition of the four teams from his native South Africa means that Munster have no time to dwell on big European wins because the battle for places in the United Rugby Championship is so intense.

Van Graan said that the triumph over Exeter Chiefs last Saturday was parked long before they returned to training this morning and that all focus is on this Friday’s clash with Ulster in Belfast.

Munster are currently fourth, three points behind Ulster, with four teams hot on their heels below them within four points or less. The battle for home quarter-finals and subsequently semi-finals if they get there, is tight with three games left.

“That's what the URC needed, in terms of competition,” said van Graan. “The South African teams are bringing that. There's a log-jam from positions two to eight at this stage, so every point you can gather every week is important. There are three rounds to go, and it'll be tight until the end.

“We're under no illusions as to what we have to do in Belfast on Friday night and it's a team that's been playing very good ruby over the last couple of months.

“We're delighted to be in the (Champions Cup) quarter-final and keep this run of games alive. We want to play week-in and week-out and be alive in both competitions, so we're very happy to be in that quarter final.

“A very tough game against Ulster coming up, we need to go deliver a performance there, I think both teams are on a seven win run in terms of home games won. We haven't won there for a long time and they haven't won at Thomond Park in a long time so this is a very tough assignment against a very tough side that lost by one point over two rounds (against Toulouse).

“Momentum is important in sport, we have a bit after the weekend, but as we've learned in this game it's week-on-week. You've got to start each week afresh, we only came in this morning after what we were through in the last few weeks.

“We've got to build our way into the week and perform on Friday against a tough side where it's very hard to win. Except for Toulouse, they haven't lost there for a very long time, we have to be very good to get points off them on Friday evening.”

Van Graan said they would manage their players over the coming weeks as they go for glory on two fronts, but it’s a problem he’s delighted to deal with at this time of the season when other sides have little to play for.

“We'll look after the players week-on-week, we've still got a lot of bumps and bruises," he said. "That was one of the more physical games we've been involved in over the years, similar to the other Exeter one at Thomond Park three years ago.

“We'll wait on a few guys. In terms of national players, we'll look after them as the weeks go. We're on a long run of games, the Dragons game, going to South Africa. We'll have to look at squad rotation over the coming weeks. We've got these two games, Ulster and Cardiff, then Toulouse.

“There's a potential semi-final after that, then we have Leinster in the Aviva, and then if you make it to the knock-out games to go. There's still a long run of games so we'll look after our squad."