Joey Carbery ready to kick on

When the dust settled on Munster’s gutsy European victory over Exeter Chiefs, it was no surprise to hear Johann van Graan describe Peter O’Mahony and Simon Zebo as their province’s men for the big moments but now you can add Joey Carbery’s name into the same category.

Carbery’s talent as a creative playmaker has long been established. It was signposted as early as 2016 when as a 20-year-old he led Clontarf to a thrilling All-Ireland League final victory over Cork Constitution and endorsed inside six months by Joe Schmidt, who gave the kid a leg up from the Leinster academy to the Ireland replacements bench in Chicago four days after his 21st birthday and entrusted him with closing out that historic first win over New Zealand at Soldier Field.

That was an indicator that Carbery had the heart to match the skillset but at Thomond Park last Saturday, 14 months on from his comeback after a long-term ankle injury, the fly-half proved to Munster supporters that he is the complete package for the red number 10 jersey.

Some had confessed to doubts given his injury profile. Others wondered if full-back was a better long-term option, as Leinster had believed when their opinions prompted a move to Limerick in the summer of 2018. It has been a debate reignited in recent months after Ireland boss Andy Farrell moved Carbery to full-back at the tail end of Test matches against both Argentina last November and in last month’s final Six Nations game when Ireland sealed the Triple Crown with a bonus-point win over Scotland.

When van Graan himself used the same switch when introducing Ben Healy at 10 and moving Carbery to the backfield in the defeat to Leinster a fortnight ago, the suggestion was made even more probable with Munster looking to give game time to its promising young 10s, Healy and Jack Crowley.

Yet Carbery’s performance in the 26-10 second-leg win Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 win over the Chiefs showed just what an asset he can be in his team’s pivotal role. Contributing 21 of those points to ensure a 34-23 aggregate victory over the 2020 champions, the 26-year-old proved his solidity as a goal-kicker in a difficult Thomond Park wind and displayed both his footwork and speed of thought under pressure to exploit a gap from close range and score Munster’s opening try.

So while Carbery declared that the team’s performance in defeating Exeter over 160 minutes of knockout rugby had shown “exactly what we can do when we all show up”, his own development at number 10 also deserved some explanation.

Last Saturday was only his 32nd appearance for Munster in four seasons at the province. His lack of game time as a starting fly-half suggests he is very much a work in progress at Munster, and he acknowledged as much on Saturday night.

“I am always trying to build on my game,” Carbery said. “Playing with someone like Damian De Allende, he has tons of experience so being able to chat to him in the week and then little chats on the pitch here and there and he is telling me how he wants the ball, so that hopefully indicates how I will do my job.

“Working together in units has helped me a lot. Playing space, playing heads-up rugby is something I have been okay at but I want to get a lot better at. Being able to do that with guys and bringing them with me and then some guys like Doogs (de Allende) and Zeebs, they can see space and all I have to do is trust the call and I know they have made the right call, so being able to trust them is a big thing.”

The atmosphere inside Thomond Park on Saturday was a electric, reminiscent of one of those great European glory days or years gone by and it brought home to Carbery the sense that there is a wider mission at play for those who represent the province on the pitch.

“Massively. It's so much bigger than just this team when we go out. Every day that we go out there, we want to put what the jersey stands for in a better place. The history of this club is way bigger than us and we want to keep improving on that. It's an incredible team to be a part of and an incredible place to come out and play at."