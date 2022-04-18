Cullen goes with youth for South African trip 

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has not included the majority of the province's Irish internationals in his squad for this month's two-game URC tour of South Africa.
Cullen's side face Cell-C Sharks in Durban on Saturday with a fixture against DHL Stormers in Cape Town a week later.
Big names like Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, James Lowe, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are not on the flight to South Africa with Cullen planning for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers in early May.
However Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher - who have recently returned from injuries are included in a 31 man selection which is captained by Rhys Ruddock.
Leinster currently top the URC table with the Stormers fifth and the Sharks sixth.