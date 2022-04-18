Cullen goes with youth for South African trip 

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen 

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 11:58
Colm O’Connor

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has not included the majority of the province's Irish internationals in his squad for this month's two-game URC tour of South Africa.

Cullen's side face Cell-C Sharks in Durban on Saturday with a fixture against DHL Stormers in Cape Town a week later.

Big names like Johnny Sexton, Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Tadhg Furlong, Hugo Keenan, Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, James Lowe, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are not on the flight to South Africa with Cullen planning for a Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final with Leicester Tigers in early May.

However Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher - who have recently returned from injuries are included in a 31 man selection which is captained by Rhys Ruddock.

Leinster currently top the URC table with the Stormers fifth and the Sharks sixth.

LEINSTER squad (v Sharks and Stormers): Ed Byrne, Peter Dooley, Michael Milne, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, John McKee, James Tracy, Vakh Abdaladze, Michael Ala’alatoa, Thomas Clarkson, Brian Deeny, Jack Dunne, Josh Murphy, Martin Moloney, Rhys Ruddock (C), Seán O’Brien, Scott Penny, Max Deegan, Alex Soroka, Cormac Foley, Nick McCarthy, Harry Byrne, David Hawkshaw, Tommy O’Brien, Rob Russell, Ciarán Frawley, Rory O’Loughlin, Jamie Osborne, Adam Byrne, Chris Cosgrave, Max O’Reilly.

