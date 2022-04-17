Munster-Toulouse Champions Cup quarter-final confirmed for Aviva Stadium

CHAMPIONS Cup organisers EPCR have confirmed that the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host Munster's quarter-final tie against reigning champions Toulouse.

Though the other 'home' quarter-finalists - Racing 92, Leicester and La Rochelle - will play their last eight ties on their own ground, Munster have been forced into a move to Dublin by the fact that Thomond Park was pre-booked for a pair of Ed Sheeran concerts on the weekend of May 7-8th.