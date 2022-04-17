Munster-Toulouse Champions Cup quarter-final confirmed for Aviva Stadium

CHAMPIONS Cup organisers EPCR have confirmed that the Aviva Stadium in Dublin will host Munster's quarter-final tie against reigning champions Toulouse.
Though the other 'home' quarter-finalists - Racing 92, Leicester and La Rochelle - will play their last eight ties on their own ground, Munster have been forced into a move to Dublin by the fact that Thomond Park was pre-booked for a pair of Ed Sheeran concerts on the weekend of May 7-8th.
The concerts were booked prior to the Champions Cup organisers confirming the dates for the quarter finals.
: QF 1: Racing 92 v Sale Sharks, La Défense Arena; QF 2: Stade Rochelais v Montpellier, Stade Marcel-Deflandre; QF 3: Munster v Toulouse, Aviva Stadium; QF 4: Leicester Tigers v Leinster, Welford Road.
The highest-ranked remaining clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage for the semi-finals which are fixed for May 13-15th.
: Racing 92 (A1) or Sale Sharks (A5) v Stade Rochelais (A3) or Montpellier (A7); SF 2: Leicester Tigers (B1) or Leinster Rugby (A4) v Munster Rugby (B3) or Stade Toulousain (B7)
Saturday, May 28, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (16.45)