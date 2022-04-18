Van Graan admits Snyman 'not coming back anytime soon'

Munster will be without a number of big-name players for this Friday’s United Rugby Championship derby at Ulster with supporters also told not to expect RG Snyman back from long-term injury anytime soon.

Johann van Graan’s squad resume their bid for a home URC play-off quarter-final this weekend having welcomed back captain Peter O’Mahony, fly-half Joey Carbery and wing Simon Zebo from injury and illness for the European knockout win over Exeter Chiefs last Saturday. Yet Munster are still missing Irish international Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne.

Coombes injured his ankle in the home defeat to Leinster on April 2 and required surgery that will keep the No.8 out until May while lock/flanker Beirne (thigh), wing Conway (knee) and prop Kilcoyne (neck) have not featured since sustaining their injuries on Ireland duty during the Six Nations campaign last month.

Of the latter trio, van Graan would not be drawn on their potential availability for the Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse on the weekend of May 6-8.

“I don't want to speculate,” the Munster head coach said. “I'd say all three won't be back for the next week or so. We'll adjust week on week. We've still got some pretty big players absent currently in terms of Dave, Tadhg, Gavin and Andrew but most importantly, what we've done the last season is back the next man in and we certainly did that (against Exeter).

South African World Cup-winning lock Snyman, who in January signed a two-year contract extension to stay at Munster until the summer of 2024, has managed just four appearances for the province since his 2020 move from Japanese club Honda Heat. He sustained a serious knee injury seven minutes into his debut in August of that year that sidelined him for the 20-21 season and underwent a skin graft procedure in July 2021 having sustained burns in an fire-pit accident. Snyman, 27, made three appearances off the bench at the start of this season before ill-fortune struck again in the form of another knee injury against Scarlets and has been rehabbing since.

Asked on Saturday night whether the 6ft 9ins Springbok would be coming back in the near future, van Graan said: “No, I wish I could say yes. He's not coming back anytime soon.

“Again it’s an ACL as we've said with the previous one, we'll just take in chunks off his blocks of training.

“The one thing I'll say about RG is that he’s in within the squad and he's contributing everywhere that he can, whether it's next to the training pitch or in small little talks to someone like Tom Ahern and he’s such a big influence and is going to be phenomenal for Munster when he plays again."