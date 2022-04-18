Van Graan admits Snyman 'not coming back anytime soon'

The province are still missing Irish international Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne.
Van Graan admits Snyman 'not coming back anytime soon'

RG Snyman has endured a nightmare run of injuries since joining Munster 

Mon, 18 Apr, 2022 - 01:00
Simon Lewis

Munster will be without a number of big-name players for this Friday’s United Rugby Championship derby at Ulster with supporters also told not to expect RG Snyman back from long-term injury anytime soon.

Johann van Graan’s squad resume their bid for a home URC play-off quarter-final this weekend having welcomed back captain Peter O’Mahony, fly-half Joey Carbery and wing Simon Zebo from injury and illness for the European knockout win over Exeter Chiefs last Saturday. Yet Munster are still missing Irish international Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Conway, Gavin Coombes and Dave Kilcoyne.

Coombes injured his ankle in the home defeat to Leinster on April 2 and required surgery that will keep the No.8 out until May while lock/flanker Beirne (thigh), wing Conway (knee) and prop Kilcoyne (neck) have not featured since sustaining their injuries on Ireland duty during the Six Nations campaign last month.

Of the latter trio, van Graan would not be drawn on their potential availability for the Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulouse on the weekend of May 6-8.

“I don't want to speculate,” the Munster head coach said. “I'd say all three won't be back for the next week or so. We'll adjust week on week.  We've still got some pretty big players absent currently in terms of Dave, Tadhg, Gavin and Andrew but most importantly, what we've done the last season is back the next man in and we certainly did that (against Exeter).

South African World Cup-winning lock Snyman, who in January signed a two-year contract extension to stay at Munster until the summer of 2024, has managed just four appearances for the province since his 2020 move from Japanese club Honda Heat. He sustained a serious knee injury seven minutes into his debut in August of that year that sidelined him for the 20-21 season and underwent a skin graft procedure in July 2021 having sustained burns in an fire-pit accident. Snyman, 27, made three appearances off the bench at the start of this season before ill-fortune struck again in the form of another knee injury against Scarlets and has been rehabbing since.

Asked on Saturday night whether the 6ft 9ins Springbok would be coming back in the near future, van Graan said: “No, I wish I could say yes. He's not coming back anytime soon.

“Again it’s an ACL as we've said with the previous one, we'll just take in chunks off his blocks of training.

“The one thing I'll say about RG is that he’s in within the squad and he's contributing everywhere that he can, whether it's next to the training pitch or in small little talks to someone like Tom Ahern and he’s such a big influence and is going to be phenomenal for Munster when he plays again."

More in this section

Leo Cullen during the warm-up 15/4/2022 Cullen plotting route down the winning stretch
Ulster v Toulouse - Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Second Leg Dan Tuohy: Ulster must ask themselves why they keep coming up short
Ethan McIlroy scores his second try 16/4/2022 O'Toole red decisive as Toulouse book likely Aviva Stadium date with Munster 
A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 15/4/2022

Munster-Toulouse Champions Cup quarter-final confirmed for Aviva Stadium

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up