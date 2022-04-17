Dan Tuohy: Ulster must ask themselves why they keep coming up short

ULSTER 23 TOULOUSE 30 (Toulouse win 50-49 on aggregate)

Dan Tuohy believes Ulster’s European exit will hurt for a long time and says need to ask themselves why they keep coming up short in clutch moments.

Despite carrying a six-point lead into Saturday night’s Champions Cup second leg tie against defending champions Toulouse, Ulster conceded a late try to star French scrum half Antoine Dupont to fall to a sickening 30-23 defeat, losing 50-49 on aggregate.

Head coach Dan McFarland refused to put the defeat solely down to Tom O’Toole’s red card with 15 minutes to go, but to a number of key moments.

However it is the latest setback for an Ulster side that has consistently challenged for trophies over the last decade, but has continually come up short.

Former Ireland international Tuohy played for Ulster in many knockout defeats in domestic and European competition and admitted: “they have failed again”.

“This is the most Ulster thing Ulster ever do,” claimed the BBC pundit.

“This is what you get as an Ulster fan. I don’t know why it happens, but in the clutch moments they come up second best.

“They will take an immense amount of learning from it but what does that matter?

“Learning is great but eventually you have to execute.

“They will come in on Monday and look at the footage and be broken. There will be a hangover from this game.”

As crestfallen Ulster fans slunk out of Ravenhill in stunned silence, the squad must somehow regroup for the visit of Munster on Friday night.

Munster could also have been their quarter-final opponents in Europe but now they must try to salvage their season on the home front, and they are still in second place in the United Rugby Championship.

Ulster will have to throw everything at that competition - otherwise their wait for a trophy will stretch into a 17th year.

McFarland admitted on the day Ulster “didn’t quite get it right”.

“Ultimately the game is decided because we did a couple of critical things that were wrong.

“Teams do that obviously but if you want to win at this level against sides of the quality of Toulouse, you can’t afford to make those mistakes.”

Ulster’s six-point lead from the first leg after a terrific win in France was wiped out before the half-hour mark as Toulouse scored two quickfire tries.

Romain Ntamack was at the heart of both, first setting up Thomas Ramos for the opening try before running the length of the pitch for an intercept try.

“I look at their two tries and like, we gifted them two tries.

“A poor piece of defence let them through on the inside shoulder and then an intercept in the space of five minutes.

“There was another critical call on James Hume off his feet at a breakdown and that was to me just not a penalty at all. That was another critical moment.

“When you watch their half-backs at work and the quality of their play…Dupont is kicking the ball from literally under his own posts to 45 metres from his own line.

“We were piling pressure on them there and he does it regularly. It’s just next level and that’s what you can expect from the best player in the world.”