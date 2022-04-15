'It's that clinical piece' — Cullen praises ruthless Leinster 

Leinster boss Leo Cullen praised his team’s marked improvement from last week’s first leg after they had blown Connacht away on Friday to reach the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Having edged the opening game at The Sportsground seven days earlier to take a 26-21 lead into the second leg of this Round of 16 tie, Leinster put in a dominant performance to run in eight tries and romp home 56-20 at Aviva Stadium to rack up an 82-41 aggregate victory.

Four tries from man of the match James Lowe, two from Robbie Henshaw and one apiece from Jamison Gibson-Park and Tadhg Furlong mean four-time champions Leinster now await the winners of Saturday’s second leg between Cullen’s old club Leicester Tigers and Clermont Auvergne with the English league leaders taking a 29-10 lead back to Welford Road.

That looks the likely venue for the last-eight tie in early May but whether it is Leicester or Clermont-Ferrand that is the destination, Leinster head coach Cullen will be satisfied that his players, 12 of whom had been away on Six Nations duty with Ireland throughout February and March, found their clinical edge in a blue jersey once more following a more difficult first game in Galway.

“Better intent across the board, better accuracy when we got into good positions, so it’s that clinical piece,” Cullen said of Leinster’s dominant performance in Dublin.

“We were just a little bit off last week, it’s fair to say, so the players, everyone was a bit frustrated with how we went, some good passages of play but not everyone coming together. Just the importance of everyone getting their jobs right, particularly away from home, vociferous crowd, you need to make sure you are very accurate in everything you do.

“That’s not just 11 or 12 players, it’s all 15. We’ve worked on that cohesion. It’s a challenge coming off the Six Nations, we’ve had a group that worked hard during a lot of the league games. We talked about it because when we came back there were those nine weeks where there's five Six Nations games.

“The reality was we had seven games in the league in nine weeks so it’s just trying to get the groups working together now but the boys have applied themselves well.

“There was plenty to work on week to week to week. It’s important that we have that mindset over the next while because we all want to be involved in these knockout games but if you don’t get your stuff right on the day it’s over and you've got a couple of free weekends on your hands.

“We’ve got to make sure we get everything right, there’s not much margin for error, particularly in European games.”