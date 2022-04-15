McIlroy and Warwick handed Ulster starts for Toulouse test

Ethan McIlroy and Andy Warwick are brought in to the Ulster team for tomorrow’s Champions Cup second leg tie against defending champions Toulouse at Kingspan Stadium.
Nick Timoney makes his 100th appearance for the province as Ulster, who beat Toulouse 26-20 in the first leg in France last week, chase a place in the quarter-finals.
Warwick is preferred to Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead prop.
McIlroy sustained a concussion injury in Ulster’s United Rugby Championship defeat by the Bulls in South Africa two weeks ago. He was forced to sit out last week’s impressive win in Toulouse as he followed the return to play protocols but returns to the left wing in place of Ben Moxham – who suffered a concussion last week - in the only change to the backs.
Moxham was taken out in the air recklessly by Toulouse’s Argentinian winger Juan Cruz Mallia after just 10 minutes.
Mallia is suspended for the return leg, one of six changes made by the French giants, who still come fully loaded with star half-back pairing Romain Ntamack and Antoine Dupont.