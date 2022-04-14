Cullen wants Porter and Kelleher to bring the power against Connacht

Leo Cullen is looking for the returning Andrew Porter and Rónán Kelleher to add their considerable muscle to Leinster’s power game when they face Connacht again on Friday night.

The four-time champions made gains at the setpiece when edging the first leg round of 16 European Cup tie in Galway by five points.

And the availability of two hugely talented and physical Ireland front rows after injury will only make them an even greater threat in that department at the Aviva Stadium.

“Yeah it's huge. All the lads trained towards the end of last week. To bring Andrew and Ronan back in, that front row has worked together quite a bit and it's a great combination to have.

"Andrew, when he moved from tighthead to loosehead at the start of the season, he's a remarkable character and was going incredibly well until the injury to his ankle.

"Ronan has been training a bit longer because he's been able to do more, the two of them bring a lot of power.”

Leinster are overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals at their provincial rivals’ expense but Cullen is wary of how the underdogs flew from the traps in Galway.

"The obvious thing is the start: start the game well. Connacht had us under the pump when they scored the try at the start of the game. There were some parts of the game when we were strong, in the scrum in particular, it's just about trying to go after areas like that to establish dominance. It's going to be a great contest again, both teams want to have a strong attacking intent and one of Connacht's strengths is their phase attack and playing flat to the line. Defensively we have to be a bit sounder. It would be nice to get a good start to give us some control."

Porter and Kelleher aside, Cullen has made just one other change from the XV that started first time around with Jamison Gibson-Park replacing Luke McGrath at scrum-half. The expectation is that Connacht will throw the kitchen sink at them if they can hang around long enough on the scoreboard, but Cullen made it clear that Leinster won’t be sitting around waiting for that to happen.

"It's up to us to throw the kitchen sink back at them as well and defensively be able to shut them down.”