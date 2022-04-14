One change to Connacht side to face Leinster tomorrow

Caolin Blade has replaced Kieran Marmion in the only change to the Connacht side to face Leinster in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 2nd leg
Connacht Rugby Squad Training, The Sportsground, Galway 12/4/2022. Caolin Blade. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Thu, 14 Apr, 2022 - 12:10

Caolin Blade has replaced Kieran Marmion in the only change to the Connacht side to face Leinster in tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup R16 2nd leg at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow (k/o 5.30pm).

The Monivea native is named at scrum-half with the remaining 14 players unchanged from the side that started the 1st leg at The Sportsground.

Kieran Marmion is named among the replacements while there’s two further changes on the bench, with the inclusion of Denis Buckley having returned from injury, and hooker Jonny Murphy. Conor Fitzgerald will make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon.

A win of 6 points or more would see Connacht qualify for the quarter-finals of the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time in their history.

Commenting on the team announcement, Andy Friend said:

"While our performance last week was good overall, there was a very real sense of disappointment that we didn’t get the win. Having said that, I know this group can bring their performance on another level, which is essential if we’re to reach the last eight.

"We’ve a good record in the Aviva over the last two years or so and it’s a pitch that suits our style of rugby. Coupled with a strong travelling support behind us it’s set to be another great occasion."

CONNACHT vs LEINSTER: 15. Tiernan O’Halloran; 14. John Porch 13. Tom Farrell 12. Bundee Aki 11. Mack Hansen; 10. Jack Carty (C) 9. Caolin Blade; 1. Matthew Burke 2. Dave Heffernan 3. Finlay Bealham; 4. Gavin Thornbury 5. Leva Fifita; 6. Cian Prendergast 7. Conor Oliver 8. Jarrad Butler. 

Replacements: 16. Jonny Murphy, 17. Denis Buckley, 18. Jack Aungier, 19. Oisín Dowling, 20. Abraham Papali’i, 21. Kieran Marmion, 22. Sammy Arnold, 23. Conor Fitzgerald.

