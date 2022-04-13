Mike Lowry signs an extension to contract with Ulster

European Player of the Year nominee Mike Lowry has signed a 3-year contract extension with Ulster. The contract will keep him at the province until at least the summer of 2025.
Lowry is the third player this week to sign a new contract with Ulster, following Rob Baloucoune and Stewart Moore.
23-year-old Lowry made his Ireland debut in this season’s Six Nations victory over Italy, scoring a brace of tries.
Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said:
“Mike has played a fundamental part in our squad, developing over the last number of years into a Test level 15. This progression has not been a surprise, it comes from his in-built determination and toughness, a standout desire to constantly develop and stardust that not many players possess.
“He has had a phenomenal season, and I know Mike will be at the forefront of whatever this group of players achieves going forward.” Lowry said:
“I’m delighted to extend my time with Ulster. I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the next few seasons, and I definitely want to be a part of something special with this group.”