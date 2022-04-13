Mike Lowry signs an extension to contract with Ulster

Lowry has been nominated for European Player of the Year and made his international debut for Ireland in this year's Six Nations victory over Italy
Mike Lowry signs an extension to contract with Ulster

9 April 2022; Mike Lowry of Ulster makes a break during the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 first leg match between Toulouse and Ulster at Stade Ernest Wallon in Toulouse, France. Photo by Manuel Blondeau/Sportsfile

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 18:12
TJ Galvin

European Player of the Year nominee Mike Lowry has signed a 3-year contract extension with Ulster. The contract will keep him at the province until at least the summer of 2025.

Lowry is the third player this week to sign a new contract with Ulster, following Rob Baloucoune and Stewart Moore.

23-year-old Lowry made his Ireland debut in this season’s Six Nations victory over Italy, scoring a brace of tries.

Ulster Head Coach, Dan McFarland, said:

“Mike has played a fundamental part in our squad, developing over the last number of years into a Test level 15. This progression has not been a surprise, it comes from his in-built determination and toughness, a standout desire to constantly develop and stardust that not many players possess.

“He has had a phenomenal season, and I know Mike will be at the forefront of whatever this group of players achieves going forward.” Lowry said: 

“I’m delighted to extend my time with Ulster. I’m excited to see what we can achieve in the next few seasons, and I definitely want to be a part of something special with this group.”

