Is a return to Munster on the cards for Denis Leamy?

Graham Rowntree’s accession to the Munster throne will not stop the rumour mill. The Englishman still has a coaching staff to muster before he officially takes over from Johann van Graan at the start of July and some familiar names will inevitably crop up again between now and then.

Noel McNamara, Ireland’s former U20 coach who is now with the Sharks in South Africa, has been proffered as a man who could do a job. So too Mike Prendergast, a son of Munster who continues to be mentioned in dispatches despite his protestations at the start of the year that he was perfectly happy in Paris with Racing 92.

All this talk of repatriations and yet Denis Leamy’s name rarely merits a pause.

A man who needs no introduction to the brave and the faithful, Leamy has followed up an acclaimed playing career in red with a stint as an elite player development officer with Leinster and, since Hugh Hogan’s departure for the post of defence guru with Scarlets last summer, a new post as the senior team’s skills coach.

“He's pretty much doing the contact skills work,” said Leinster and Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier. “A lot with the ruck, ruck threats of the opposition. He goes through that every week. He works through what our attacking ruck was like, defensive ruck, our ball carry, a lot of the physical elements of the game.

“Then also the likes of poaching, a lot of things Hugh would have done, similar work. He works with defence, getting those two-man tackles or working on chop tackles, that kind of thing. He does a lot of that technical work before and after training and he certainly drives that in meetings.

“He has been brilliant. As a player obviously you would have seen what he could do and he has brought some of that expertise and is a great person to learn from. There's no-one better to learn from than someone who has been there and done it at the highest level.” Leamy played 144 times for Munster and won two Heineken Cups with his native province.

Add in 57 Test caps, two World Cup campaigns, a pair of Triple Crowns and a part in the 2009 Grand Slam and you’ve got a man who has seen plenty on both sides of the white line.

It may be that he is perfectly happy where he is but the fact that his name isn’t mentioned more often – whether in relation to Munster, or just for the work he is doing at Leinster – is an odd oversight given the regular chat around the personnel in the wider Irish coaching scene.

Whatever comes next, his is a coaching journey that has only started. Hogan had three years as skills coach and spells as head coach over the province’s U19, U20 and ‘A’ teams under his belt before switching to Parc Y Scarlets so time is on his side.

For now, van der Flier and Leamy have plenty on their plate as they brace for another crack at a Connacht side that made a nuisance of themselves at the breakdown last Friday evening when Leinster claimed a narrow 26-21 first leg win.

Bundee Aki and Conor Oliver were particularly annoying on the ground, both players managing to clamp themselves over the ball at times, slowing down the opposition attacks with their scavenging and feeding off the team’s policy of making two-man hits in the tackle.

“Full credit to them for that,” said van der Flier. “They did slow us down and, from our perspective, there's always rucks you look back on that could be better but certainly there is always a balance. Connacht came in with a good game plan, slowed us down at times, and got a couple of turnovers. They were good and we can be better.”