'I'm ready,' Graham Rowntree confident he is up to the task

Two words were enough to convey why Graham Rowntree thinks the time is right to step into the spotlight and become the Munster head coach, after 15 years as an assistant.

“I’m ready,” said the 50-year-old yesterday after being confirmed as the man to replace Johann van Graan when the South African leaves for Bath at the end of the season.

The pair are linked by the fact Munster engaged both them as first-time head coaches after lengthy apprenticeships behind the scenes. Yet the contrast between them is stark.

When van Graan walked through the doors of the High Performance Centre on the University of Limerick campus in the autumn of 2017, he was a fresh-faced 37-year-old new to not just Munster or even Irish rugby but the Northern Hemisphere game en masse.

A career coach who started at the Bulls in Pretoria as a 22-year-old video analyst, van Graan’s 15-year journey was conducted entirely in South Africa, first in Super Rugby and then with the Springboks, his bouncing-off point to succeed compatriot Rassie Erasmus at the helm of a storied but somewhat dormant Irish province.

Five years on and there is still no silverware to add to the 2011 Magner’s League trophy delivered by Tony McGahan and Rowntree will become the fifth man in the hotseat to try to break the drought, unless van Graan exceeds current expectations and signs off with success against the odds in either the United Rugby Championship or the Heineken Champions Cup.

On the evidence of both past history and Munster’s campaigning to date, it appears likely that van Graan will join Rob Penney, Anthony Foley and Erasmus as failing to reach the same heights of the decade leading to that 2011 league title.

Munster lie fourth in the URC table with three regular-season games remaining. Two of which are away to second-placed Ulster on April 22 and leaders Leinster on May 21. Securing the top-two finish necessary to nail down a home play-off semi-final would be some achievement given the superior form and playing styles of their Irish rivals.

Europe, too, remains a long shot, though Munster have a good chance to progress to at least the last eight this Saturday when they welcome Exeter Chiefs to Thomond Park for the deciding second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tie, trailing by just five points after a 13-8 defeat at Sandy Park last weekend.

Previous attempts to conquer the continent for the first time since 2008, however, have exposed Munster to the harsh realities of their shortcomings against Europe’s modern-day elites. Possessed as they are with deeper squads, bigger, more powerful players and sharper, more effective attacking gameplans, a stark reminder of which was delivered by Leinster in Limerick 11 days ago.

Yet few first-time coaches will have a better platform than Rowntree on which to start their projects and it is rare to have a figure of such varied and valuable experience as the Englishman.

A serial winner as a player in the Leicester Tigers front row of the 1990s and early 2000s, a seasoned Test loosehead with 54 caps for England and two tours with the British and Irish Lions in 1997 and 2005.

He has an assistant coaching resume that has encompassed seven years with England as well as stints with Leicester, Harlequins and Georgia, from whom he joined Munster after the 2019 World Cup.

That is what also represents a significant difference between Rowntree and his predecessor. He has been promoted from within, already has an established and obvious rapport with his players and clearly did not take any time at all to settle into Irish life with his wife and family.

There is much still to do, of course, not least in appointing the right backroom staff of his own as senior coach Stephen Larkham, in charge of attack, and defence coach JP Ferreira also bid farewell to Munster this summer.

Rowntree’s new assistants will be as crucial to his success in the top job as the new head coach himself but he made it clear yesterday he does not feel the need for a director of rugby, as was widely suggested as an option for Munster going forward. That in itself was a statement of intent from a man confident in his own talents and capabilities and the ability to get the best out of those around him.

Rowntree will be his own man and Munster will be all the stronger for that, though he acknowledged the step up to head coach comes with plenty of challenges. Asked yesterday which of them was the biggest, he replied: "I'll let you know in about six months.”