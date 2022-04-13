Graham Rowntree calls Munster gig his 'dream job'

Graham Rowntree implored Munster supporters to “stick with us” when he embarks on his “dream job” as head coach.

Rowntree, 51 next week, was confirmed yesterday as the man to succeed Johann van Graan at the Munster helm, with his promotion from forwards coach on a two-year contract starting July 1 the Englishman’s first appointment as a head coach.

He insisted van Graan would remain unequivocally “the boss” for the rest of the South African’s time in Ireland before he departs for Bath in the English Premiership, taking defence coach JP Ferreira with him.

Yet as he and the IRFU continue their search for a completely new backroom team to support the new head coach, given also the exit of senior coach Stephen Larkham to become Brumbies head coach this summer, Rowntree acknowledged the concerns of a still passionately loyal fanbase whose frustrations have begun to surface at a perceived stagnation over the five years of van Graan’s tenure.

The four tries to one, 34-19 United Rugby Championship derby defeat at home to Leinster 11 days ago saw Munster fail to sell out Thomond Park and though the official attendance of 20,657 representing tickets sold was well short of the 25,600 stadium capacity, the Irish Examiner understands the actual capacity was closer to 17,000 for a game that has traditionally been the standout fixture for supporters.

Add to that a torrent of criticism from media pundits in the wake of a comprehensive defeat that leaves van Graan’s team fourth in the URC table with three games to go before the play-offs and the likelihood of an end to the now 11-year wait for another trophy seems unlikely under the current regime.

Yet the incoming head coach, roundly liked by the players after three seasons as forwards coach and lauded by fans on social media as being a “proper rugby man”, yesterday delivered a stirring message to Munster supporters.

“Stick with us,” Rowntree said. “Stick with us. You know, we've not been far off. It's finishing off, isn't it? We have been in finals and semi-finals. Stick with us.

“We are going in the right direction. What more can I say than that? Why do I believe? It's the group of players we've got here and the guys coming through.” He added: “I'm proud, for such a famous club, such a fanbase, such a following, such a great group of players. I'm proud. It's my dream job, this, and I'm looking forward to getting into it next season.”

The former Leicester, England, Harlequins and three-time British and Irish Lions forwards coach admitted the top job at Munster had not been in his sights when he arrived at the province following a stint with Georgia that ended after the 2019 World Cup.

"I was excited about joining as a forwards coach and working under Johann. As I've said before, having played against Munster and understanding their rich history, I was just delighted and proud to be employed as a forwards coach. This was never the plan, but this is where we are now and I'm delighted.”

The point at which it did become his plan came only once the incumbent announced his decision not to sign a new contract to extend his stay with Munster beyond this season.

"I'd say it was when Johann made his announcement in December. I had a think about it, spoke to my wife and thought, 'yeah, why not?'. I threw my hat in the ring and here I am.”

Despite repeated criticism by some media commentators of Munster’s playing style under both van Graan and senior coach Larkham, Rowntree said his own coaching philosophy was fairly closely aligned to both of his current colleagues but also suggested he recognised the need for further development.

“Ah, we're not that off,” he said of his own and van Graan’s philosophies. “Obviously as a head coach, you have your own mark on things but that's for me to finalise in the next few months. And that will be obvious in the coaches that come under me.”

He added: “I think to win any game now going forward you’ve got to play. You’ve got to challenge teams. Look how Leinster challenged us a couple of weeks ago. You’ve got to play.

“That’s the way I see us having progressed this year, particularly under Steve, you’ve got to have that all-round game. So that’s what I think will win games.”

Whether it is enough to win trophies this season, before Larkham and van Graham exit, remains to be seen with Munster next facing Exeter Chiefs at home on Saturday when the English side brings a 13-8 lead from last weekend’s first leg into the second leg of their Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tie at Thomond Park.

Asked yesterday how important it was for his forthcoming tenure to get lift-off from a successful end to the current one this season, Rowntree outlined his hopes for his remaining games as forwards coach.

"Winning every week, that's all that matters until the end of the season with things as they are currently, that's all that matters.

“Obviously, I'm not going to lie, I've got a great deal of planning to do for next season but that's not going to divert me away from the day job and winning each game as it comes every week because hopefully we'll have a massive challenge every week for the rest of the season.”