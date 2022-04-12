Connacht on Contepomi's mind as Puma rumours hang in the air

Felipe Contepomi says that there has been no recent contact between him, Michael Cheika and the Argentina rugby union regarding the prospect of him joining the Australian’s coaching staff with the Pumas.

Cheika was confirmed last month as the man to take over the South American side through to the next World Cup after Mario Ledesma stepped away from the role. La Nacion newspaper reported at that time that Contepomi would be among his lieutenants.

Contepomi, who is currently attack coach with a Leinster side that will face Connacht in the second leg of their round of 16 European tie this Friday, played for Cheika when the latter was the province’s head coach over ten years ago.

Cheika, who has also held the reins at Stade Francais, Waratahs and Australia, has served on Ledesma’s Pumas staff before but he will take overall responsibility for the Argentinian national side come May when his stint as director of rugby with NEC Green Dragons in Japan ends.

“There is nothing concrete, to be honest,” Contepomi explained. “With weeks like this I have too much on the plate to be distracted by other things but there is nothing concrete. I haven’t heard from them lately.

“From what I know, Cheiks will be making his team… He’s been announced and is the head coach. Cheiks has a lot on his plate as well in Japan. I don’t know where he is at the moment."

Then Leinster coach Michael Cheika with Felipe Contepomi in 2006.

The knockout tie with Connacht is finely poised after a 26-21 win for the visitors at Galway’s Sportsground last weekend. The home side may have lost but the fact that they go to Dublin this week with the tie very much alive was an undoubted victory for a side rated as major underdogs.

Leinster had breached the 40-point mark in five of their last six meetings with the westerners, the most recent just two weeks before, and admitted that there was plenty of scope for improvement with ball in hand at the Aviva Stadium this Friday.

He spoke about how players need to see pictures unfold earlier and work harder off the ball but, that said, Connacht played their part in their difficulties with head coach Andy Friend lauding his men after for sticking to their systems throughout.

“You can’t underestimate how good they are and you can’t take away the credit for how well they have played in attack and in defence. Rugby is a funny game. There are swinging moments where you don’t score or take your opportunities and suddenly you could be on the losing side of the result.

“In big days like that, like last Friday, you need to take your opportunities. We played well by parts but we need to be consistent, we need to play well regularly throughout the 80 minutes and we want to be at our best. They played really well and were good in defence. It is a team that works really hard in defence.

“They are fit, they have got energy, they have good players. In attack, you have seen it when they are in their flow, it is very hard to stop them. You need to stop that momentum from root because once they get that momentum they are a good team, well-coached. You know what is coming but it is very hard to defend.”

Leinster will still be expected to finish the deal second time around and their considerable arsenal looks like being strengthened with the news that Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Jordan Larmour will all train fully this week.

The Ireland trio were touch and go to be involved in Galway but didn’t ultimately play any part. James Ryan and Ryan Baird are among a small but significant cohort of players who will remain unavailable for now.

“It's a big boost,” said the assistant coach of the first three, “especially in a European week. “You want to have as many players available as you can. It's great for selection and great for the team. Recovering players bring such an energy.

“They've been working so hard to get into the training field. Once they get there, their energy lifts the other guys as well. It's great and hopefully we're looking forward to a good game at the weekend.”