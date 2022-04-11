Rob Baloucoune commits to Ulster until 2025

Rob Baloucoune has followed up his European hat-trick in Toulouse with a new three-year deal that will keep him at Ulster through to the summer of 2025.
The former sevens player was in blistering form away to the reigning Heineken Champions Cup holders, crossing the line three times in the course of the afternoon as the province took a narrow lead back to Belfast for the round of 16 second leg.
“Rob is an exceptional talent and it’s fantastic that a player of his calibre has committed their future to our province,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.
“Not only does he possess devastating pace, with the ability to score tries from anywhere, but he is also a superb defender, as he showcased against Toulouse. I’m looking forward to what Rob will deliver in the Ulster jersey over the coming seasons.”
From Enniskillen, Baloucoune had a stint with the Ireland sevens programme and soon followed his Ulster debut in October 2018 with try-scoring contributions against the likes of Munster, Leicester, and Racing 92.
He was upgraded from a development contract to a senior deal in the 2019-20 season and he made his debut for Ireland against the USA in the summer of last year when he scored a superb individual try.
“I’m delighted to have extended my contract with Ulster for three more years,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed the journey so far alongside a great group of lads and I’m excited to be part of this team as we continue to grow together.”