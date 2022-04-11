Cullen boosted by return of Irish internationals for Connacht rematch

Andrew Porter and head coach Leo Cullen

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 14:13
Colm O’Connor

Leinster coach Leo Cullen will welcome three Irish internationals back to training this week as he plans for Friday's Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 second leg clash with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium,

Andrew Porter and Ronán Kelleher have been absent since picking up knocks during the Six Nations while Jordan Larmour suffered a hip injury in the win over Benetton Rugby at the beginning of March.

The trio - along with prop Michael Milne - have all been given a clean bill of health and will train as normal with the squad this week.

Leinster had not fresh injuries to report following the first leg five point win at The Sportsground last Friday night.

