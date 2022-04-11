Rugby commitments rules Ben O'Connor out of Cork's U20 championship opener

Ciarán Joyce’s involvement with the Cork senior hurlers and Ben O'Connor's international rugby commitments means the pair will not feature in the county's Munster U20 hurling championship opener on Wednesday.

Cork begin their quest for a three-in-a-row of Munster and All-Ireland U20 titles away to Clare on Wednesday (Sixmilebridge, 7pm), but will do so without last year’s All-Ireland winning full-back and centre-back, Dáire O’Leary and Ciarán Joyce, as well as last season’s All-Ireland minor winning centre-back Ben O’Connor.

It was flagged on the evening of Cork's Allianz League final defeat that the broken bone in Dáire O'Leary's foot would keep him sidelined for most of April, with Cork U20 manager Donal O’Mahony telling the Irish Examiner over the weekend that the other senior panellist still eligible for the U20 grade - Ciarán Joyce - will not be lining out for the U20s four days before he is set to make his senior championship debut.

Ben O’Connor’s absence, meanwhile, is tied to the fact that the young St Finbarr’s clubman is currently in Marcoussis, France with the Irish U18 rugby schools squad.

O’Connor, who was an integral part of the Presentation Brothers College side that reached last month's Munster Senior Cup decider, featured in Ireland’s opening game of the U18 Six National Festival on Saturday - a 28-23 defeat to France.

Fears from a Cork hurling perspective that O'Connor was focusing exclusively on the oval ball this year have proven unfounded as the 2021 All-Ireland minor winner will link in with O'Mahony's panel upon returning home from France and will be available for Cork’s second and final Munster U20 championship group game at home to Limerick on Wednesday week.

“He is very anxious to play hurling and he will be back with us for the Limerick game,” O’Mahony said of O’Connor.

Should Ciarán Joyce see game-time at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday, he will be prevented by rule from lining out for the Cork U20s against Limerick on Wednesday week and, indeed, until such time as the Cork seniors exit the championship.

O’Mahony said that once Joyce and O’Leary showed well for the Cork seniors during the League, he knew the pair would not be featuring for his U20 team. “We all know it is a massive step up to the seniors and so it was a case of seeing how they were going to go at that level. The fact that they were going well, we were all delighted, but obviously it was going to have a consequence for us that we probably weren’t going to see them. But we are very proud that the lads have gone up senior and done really well. That is the role of the U20 manager - to provide players for senior. Obviously, we’d love to have them because they were so influential for us in recent campaigns, but they earned the right to go up senior and have done well since they have gone up, so we have no problem with them being above with the seniors because that is how the system works.”

The manager added that he has no issue with the rule which makes it impossible for talented U20 players to play at their both own age grade and senior level. “The purpose behind the decision was a player welfare one and that these fellas weren’t going to be burned out. What it allows us to do then is develop other players. Because Ciarán won’t be lining out at centre-back for us, now there is an opportunity for someone else to come into that position and grow as a player.”