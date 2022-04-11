Graham Rowntree to be appointed new Munster head coach, say reports

"I'm just enjoying my time here and I'm delighted. The players are a humble group who want to get better," Rowntree said in January
Graham Rowntree to be appointed new Munster head coach, say reports

Munster forwards coach Graham Rowntree Pic: Dan Sheridan, Inpho

Mon, 11 Apr, 2022 - 09:03
Simon Lewis

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree is set to be confirmed as Munster's new head coach, says the Limerick Leader.

It reports Monday that the former Leicester and England front row has agreed the position after being offered it in recent days. Long-time favourite for the position, Rowntree will succeed Johann van Graan who departs for Bath at the end of the campaign. 

The make-up of his coaching ticket would be critical and though Racing 92 attack coach Mike Prendergast has been linked with an assistant role to Rowntree, there's no clear indication yet that the Limerick man is ready to leave the French capital and return home.

After inking a two-year contract extension in January, Rowntree was asked if he was interested in the top job, saying: "I'm delighted to be re-signed in my current capacity. The head coach question, well that's one for another day but what I can tell you is that the club and all the parties concerned are very aware of my coaching aspirations."

He added: "I'm just enjoying my time here and I'm delighted. The players are a humble group who want to get better. My job is to help them get better day in, day out. My family have been well received and it's important in our world to have a good balance of work and playtime - I've enjoyed that here."

Munster will also lose assistant Stephen Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira at the end of the season - the Wallany returning home to Australia and Ferreira join van Graan at Bath.

Munster begin preparations today for next Saturday's Champions Cup round of 16 second leg tie with Exeter Chiefs. Munster trail the Premiership side 13-8 after Saturday's joust at Sandy Park.

More in this section

Ireland v Italy - Tik Tok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship Ireland land first win of Six Nations with bonus point Italian job
Stacey Flood kicks down field 10/4/2022 Cliodhna Moloney: Stacey Flood's absence will be keenly felt against the might of England
Andy Friend 5/4/2022 Connacht travel to Aviva in confidence, not hope
Ireland v Italy - Tik Tok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship

McWilliams reveals Irish squad to be hit by Sevens exodus

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up