Graham Rowntree to be appointed new Munster head coach, say reports

Forwards coach Graham Rowntree is set to be confirmed as Munster's new head coach, says the Limerick Leader.

It reports Monday that the former Leicester and England front row has agreed the position after being offered it in recent days. Long-time favourite for the position, Rowntree will succeed Johann van Graan who departs for Bath at the end of the campaign.

The make-up of his coaching ticket would be critical and though Racing 92 attack coach Mike Prendergast has been linked with an assistant role to Rowntree, there's no clear indication yet that the Limerick man is ready to leave the French capital and return home.

After inking a two-year contract extension in January, Rowntree was asked if he was interested in the top job, saying: "I'm delighted to be re-signed in my current capacity. The head coach question, well that's one for another day but what I can tell you is that the club and all the parties concerned are very aware of my coaching aspirations."

He added: "I'm just enjoying my time here and I'm delighted. The players are a humble group who want to get better. My job is to help them get better day in, day out. My family have been well received and it's important in our world to have a good balance of work and playtime - I've enjoyed that here."

Munster will also lose assistant Stephen Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira at the end of the season - the Wallany returning home to Australia and Ferreira join van Graan at Bath.

Munster begin preparations today for next Saturday's Champions Cup round of 16 second leg tie with Exeter Chiefs. Munster trail the Premiership side 13-8 after Saturday's joust at Sandy Park.