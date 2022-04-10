McWilliams reveals Irish squad to be hit by Sevens exodus

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has revealed that he may have to plan without up to half-a-dozen players for the last two rounds of the TikTok Six Nations due to conflicting sevens duties in North America.

This is a World Cup year for the shorter code of the game and McWilliams signalled weeks ago that this would likely be pivotal in working out how to juggle the playing pool while insisting that the players themselves would have an input into where their services would be ultimately required.

As many as eight of his squad are pivotal in both forms of the game. Among that cohort are Stacey Flood, Eve Higgins, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Beibhinn Parsons, all of whom started Sunday’s Six Nations defeat of Italy at Musgrave Park.

The timing could hardly be worse for the XVs side who must follow up this first win of the tournament with the most daunting fixture in the women’s world game right now: an away game against England, who they meet at Welford Road in a fortnight. The sevens contingent will also be absent for the last Six Nations tie, at home to Scotland.

“Likely we'll be losing certainly five players from today's group who are going to Langford, maybe six,” said McWilliams after the 29-8, five-try bonus-point defeat of the Azzurri in Cork. “We'll look at that on Monday morning and try get an early decision so we can plan. We have Tuesday and Thursday next week training and then we train Saturday at the HPC. I haven't thought about it much right now, but it's certainly something in the back of my mind.”

The plan for now is to give the squad some time off after a hectic three-week window that started with a home loss to Wales and continued with a hefty defeat away to France although there will be a one-day camp held next week.

England have won all three of their games so far, scoring 189 points and 32 tries while conceding ten and two respectively but Ireland will at least go into that game in Leicester on the back of their first win and the first for McWilliams who took over this year.

“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “As I said before the game, we have a group of players that is working exceptionally hard. It is good to get rewards for that. There’s more to come. There’s parts of the performance that we still need to improve.

“But to be able to get a win and bonus point for this group of players means a lot for momentum and everybody needed the win. There was a bit of pressure on so it was good that they were able to channel that pressure and come out on top.”