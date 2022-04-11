Connacht travel to Aviva in confidence, not hope

How are the likes of Leinster and Exeter supposed to feel after hard-fought narrow ‘wins’ over the weekend that leave them with their respective jobs only half-done and opponents ultimately buoyed by their first-leg efforts?

Leo Cullen admits that he would dearly love to be moving on at this stage. To be prepping for a Monday review that would end with Connacht being consigned to the rear-view mirror and with a new hurdle to clear in the days to come.

As with Exeter, who just about overcame an injury- and illness-hit Munster on Saturday, the Leinster head coach finds himself ruminating on a victory that is undeniably devalued by the sense that they didn't win by the margin that might have been expected of them. Look at it this way: would he have taken a five-point win beforehand?

“It's a very hard question, isn't it, because you always want more,” he laughed. “It's your natural greed, particularly when you're 23-11 ahead and playing down the slope, you're hoping you'll kick on at that point.

"It doesn't quite play out like that as we know, but our noses are just about in front. It's better than being five points behind. Whatever the situation was, it was always going to be a tricky dynamic.”

His Connacht counterpart, Andy Friend, made no bones after Friday’s game in Galway but that they were disappointed not to claim a win. Jack Carty, the captain, said as much to the team in the sheds afterwards.

Yet the underdogs have clear cause to be the happier of the two. Keeping this round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup tie alive until they meet again this Friday at the Aviva Stadium was the baseline of their ambitions and that has been met.

Both Friend and Carty went into some detail about the errors they made, some of which Leinster capitalised on and others they didn’t. The message was obvious. Connacht played well in the 26-21 defeat but they can play a lot better again.

The Ballsbridge venue should suit them as much as the favourites. There will be no capricious wind to add to the mix and they have the benefit of having beaten Ulster there already this season, back in October.

It’s also just over a year since they scalped Leinster down the road at the RDS. That was a first win over them in the capital since 2002 which, if nothing else, means they won't be looking to bridge a generational divide with a win this week.

“On that day it was probably a different opposition,” said Carty. “What gives us confidence about (last Friday) is that it was the first time we probably went up against a fully-loaded Leinster team and we went toe to toe with them. That will give us confidence. Any of the times we went up to the RDS, bar the one at Christmas, the two previous occasions we were there or thereabouts. But it is a different Leinster team that we faced that day. As Friendy said they’ll be better again next week and we will be hopefully.”

Friend gave his lads the day off yesterday but it was in the expectation that they would still see to the usual recovery protocols and individual reviews so that they can hit the ground running when they regroup today. We must wait to see if Leinster will be augmented by any of the Ireland internationals – Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Ryan Baird and Jordan Larmour – that they did without last time out but for Connacht this second leg will amount to a free shot either way.

“No-one gives us a chance,” said Friend. “No-one gave us a chance (last Friday) and probably no-one will give us a chance next week, which is ‘beaut’, because they’re the games that you just go and play, just go and do what you’re meant to do.

“We know if we do that we can beat any team. As good as Leinster are, with all the quality they’ve got, we caused them some issues. They’ll be better next week but we will too so we go up there with nothing to lose and everything to gain."