Rob Baxter: 'I am actually pretty comfortable with where we are'

Exeter Chiefs director of rugby Rob Baxter insisted he was comfortable in taking a five-point lead into this Saturday’s deciding Heineken Champions Cup knockout tie at Thomond Park.

Baxter had good reasons to feel frustrated after Munster had restricted his side to a 13-8 victory in the first leg of this Round of 16 contest at Sandy Park on Saturday, despite the tie being decided by aggregate score.

Exeter failed to convert their dominance into points and had to be satisfied with just two first-half tries and a drop goal from opening try-scorer Stuart Hogg, while the home side also had to play with 13 men for almost 10 minutes after Olly Woodburn and Patrick Schickerling were yellow-carded within a minute of each other around the hour mark.

Yet the man who guided the Chiefs to a European and English Premiership double in 2020 was upbeat after the game.

"We created a lot of opportunities that we didn’t take, but at the same time we probably put together some fantastic play,” Baxter said. “That 10 minutes when we were down to 13 men was probably one of our best 10 minutes of the season.

“The whole game, the whole situation, could have flipped then. We were under some pressure. For us to deal with that 10 minutes like we did, I think it showed a great deal of character and something that could really drive our season from here on in.

“That was a very good performance. All the hard work and the processes were there. If you perform like that, nine times out of 10, you win the game, and we’ve won the game. I am actually pretty comfortable with where we are.

“We have just got to go for it next week and be as good as we were today.”