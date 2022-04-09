Cooney geared up for Dupont challenge

John Cooney has thought a lot about Antoine Dupont this week.

And who could blame him?

The mercurial scrum-half and current world player of the year who has just captained France to a first Grand Slam title in 12 years is back with his club now, hoping to turn Toulouse’s stuttering season around in both the Top14 and Europe.

Ulster are in France for the first leg of their two-legged round of 16 Champions Cup tie this afternoon. Whoever has the best aggregate score over the two legs, wins.

It’s a new dynamic for any rugby player to be facing and Cooney has been sizing up the most daunting of opposite numbers.

“In these European games in general your preparation always seems to be that little bit better than usual and you probably think a lot about the game more in your free time, so it would only be natural I am thinking about the player opposite me.

“I have watched him (Dupont) a lot lately in the Six Nations including last week’s game (a league defeat by Castres).

“We all know what he can do and he can pull things out of nothing. I will try to negate him any way I can.”

When asked about their direct head-to-head battle, Cooney replied: “I’m not going to say anything to give him any fuel!” “He is an incredible player and I’m looking forward to playing him again.

“He is playing unbelievable. His defensive game is unbelievable and he doesn’t get as much credit for that as he should because his attacking game is so good. And he can kick the ball a long way for a smaller guy. But if we concentrate too much on him we could leave space elsewhere. We will try to stay within our systems but if we can contain him a little bit better than other teams have done, it would be a plus for us.”

Ulster beat Toulouse away once in 2015 but ominously, the French giants have won their last 10 knockout games in the competition. They scraped into the knockout stages this season, and lost six of nine Top14 games since, but they have a galaxy of Grand Slam-winning internationals back now and will be confident of taking a lead back to Belfast next week for the return leg.

“We are well clued on them, we do our prep on all these teams and they have seven or eight internationals back,” Cooney said.

“The tempo we were playing at in South Africa the last few weeks and also the altitude should hopefully help us going to France. The South African teams are similar to the way the French play with a very physical pack, good kicking half-backs and dangerous threats out wide. For me I felt like it was the perfect preparation and with the altitude, hopefully the lungs will feel a little bit easier this weekend.”

Ulster have beaten Leinster and Clermont away, the first time they had beaten Clermont on French soil.

“We played really well that day with the way we moved the ball and used our speed out wide,” Cooney added.

“It gives us massive confidence to have already won against a similar French team.”

Robert Baloucoune starts, having missed the back-to-back defeats in South Africa to the Stormers and the Bulls.

He replaces Ethan McIlroy, who misses out with concussion sustained last week against the Bulls in Pretoria.

Baloucoune joins Mikey Lowry and James Hume, who both impressed in cameo roles in Ireland’s Six Nations campaign, in an exciting backline. Ben Moxham makes his first European start on the left wing.

Despite Nathan Doak’s brilliant breakthrough season, Cooney’s vast experience was always going to see him get the nod alongside Billy Burns. It’s a rivalry that could hot up even further but Cooney insists it’s not something that troubles him.

“We get on incredibly well and we work together a lot. I was lucky to have (Isaac) Boss and (Eoin) Reddan at Leinster and always found them helpful, and I want him to be the best player he can be and kick on and play for Ireland.

“We have kicking competitions all the time. The better he is, the better I am. I saw him play for Ulster A when he was still at school and I knew if he was given an opportunity, he would take it. His goalkicking is brilliant, one of the best I’ve seen from a nine, and if you have a good kicking game you will go a long way in international rugby. Other parts of the game you can catch up on, but if you have a good kicking game you will go far.”

TOULOUSE Ramos; Mallia, Holmes, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont; Netil, Mauvaka, Aldegheri; RO Arnold, Meafou; Elstadt, Flament, Cros.

Replacements: Cramont, Baille, Faumuina, RI Arnold, Jelonch, Placines, Page Relo, Guitoune.

ULSTER: Lowry; Baloucoune, Hume, McCloskey, Moxham; Burns, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Herring, Moore; A O'Connor, I Henderson; Marcus Rea, Timoney, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Roberts, Warwick, O'Toole, Treadwell, Murphy, Doak, Marshall, Lyttle.